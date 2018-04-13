 
 
 
Home | News    Friday 13 April 2018

Sudan’s NCP names party officials in Abyei

email Email
print Print
pdfSave
separation
increase
decrease
separation
separation

Ethiopian peacekeepers in Abyei on 14 August 2016 (UNISFA photo)

April 13, 2018 (KHARTOUM) - Sudan’s ruling National Congress Party (NCP) has named its heads of offices in the disputed Abyei area saying the move comes in preparations for the 2020 general elections.

In statements released in Khartoum, the NCP political secretary for Abyei Scholl Muwin Paul said the naming of the party officials would help to achieve social peace and stability in the area.

According to Paul, the NCP has named Salouma Yahia as deputy chairman of the party while Hafiz Abo Maki was appointed as NCP head for central Abyei and Hamdein Adam Youssef as chairman for northern Abyei.

On the other hand, Mohamed Muhana, Hassan Mileik and John Zakaria have been named as NCP heads for western, eastern and southern Abyei respectively.

Paul further said his party would conduct administrative and organizational tours across Abyei during the next few days, pointing out that the naming of the party heads aims to activate the political work and prepare for the upcoming elections.

Ownership of Abyei, a border region disputed by Sudan and South Sudan, remained contentious after the world’s youngest nation split from Sudan in 2011.

There is no joint administration between Sudan and South Sudan, as the Ngok Dinka refuse the formation of Abyei Area Administration and the Legislative Council. Instead, they call to hold a referendum without the Sudanese pastoralist Misseriya.

Now there are two committees one for the Misseriya appointed by the Sudanese government and another for the Ngok Dinka appointed by Juba government.

On 27 June 2011, the Security Council, by its resolution 1990, responded to the urgent situation in Abyei by establishing the UNISFA.

UNISFA’s establishment came after Sudan’s government and the Sudan People’s Liberation Movement (SPLM) reached an agreement in Addis Ababa, Ethiopia, to demilitarise Abyei and let Ethiopian troops monitor the area.

The Comprehensive Peace Agreement (CPA) provides that the contested territory remains part of the north until the organisation of a referendum determines its fate.

The difference over who will participate in the referendum prevents the two countries from holding the agreed referendum.

However, the Dinka Ngok organised a unilateral referendum from 27to 29 October 2013 to say they want to join the Republic of South Sudan.

Khartoum, Juba, the African Union and the international community refused to recognise the outcome of the vote.

(ST)

Comments on the Sudan Tribune website must abide by the following rules. Contravention of these rules will lead to the user losing their Sudan Tribune account with immediate effect.

- No inciting violence
- No inappropriate or offensive language
- No racism, tribalism or sectarianism
- No inappropriate or derogatory remarks
- No deviation from the topic of the article
- No advertising, spamming or links
- No incomprehensible comments

Due to the unprecedented amount of racist and offensive language on the site, Sudan Tribune tries to vet all comments on the site.

There is now also a limit of 400 words per comment. If you want to express yourself in more detail than this allows, please e-mail your comment as an article to comment@sudantribune.com

Kind regards,

The Sudan Tribune editorial team.
  • 13 April 22:37, by lino

    "The Comprehensive Peace Agreement (CPA) provides that the contested territory remains part of the north until the organisation of a referendum determines its fate."
    This is a misinterpretation of Abyei Protocol:
    The Agreement is saying: " Abyei should be part of Sudan Presidency which is composed of the President, 1st Vice President, and 2nd Vice President."

    repondre message

    • 13 April 22:42, by lino

      With South Sudan Independent of 2011, The Presidency is dissolved and Abyei should be governed by UN and till Bashir and Kiir agree when ever they want to hold the Abyei Referndum, but for Dinka Ngok, the decision was made in October, 2013 only Kiir and Bashir Governments are not accepting the result.
      Sudan and South Sudan should keep away from Abyei Issue!!!

      repondre message

Comment on this article



GOOGLE POWERED


The following ads are provided by Google. SudanTribune has no authority on it.


s
Sudan Tribune

Promote your Page too

Latest Comments & Analysis


Machar project and the South Sudan peace forum 2018-04-12 05:14:13 By Tor Madira Machier The Intergovernmental Authority on Development (IGAD) and the rest of the international community seem to be investing in two rival projects: One is the Machar project and (...)

Don’t be taken in by Sudan prisoner release 2018-04-11 22:00:28 by Jehanne Henry Today, Sudan president Omar al-Bashir ordered the release of “political detainees”, welcome news for 60 or so men who have languished behind bars for weeks. But it is also a grim (...)

Sudan’s chronic situation 2018-04-09 12:43:54 By Salah Shuaib The Sudanese situation has entered a new phase of absurdity. There are no looming signals to give us hope that something fruitful will happen soon in the country. This alone (...)


MORE






Latest Press Releases


Abyei celebrates Mine Awareness Day 2018-04-05 08:52:03 4 April 2018 | Abyei - The United Nations Interim Security Force for Abyei (UNISFA) and the United Nations Mine Action Service (UNMAS) commemorated the International Day for Mine Awareness and (...)

Appeal for forgiveness and pardon of John Agou Wuoi 2018-03-07 08:28:08 H.E. Salva Kiir Mayardit, President and Commander-in-Chief, of the Sudan People's Liberation Army (SPLA), Republic of South Sudan (RSS), 5th February, 2018. Through: Hon. Michael Makuei Lueth (...)

Petition for release of Agou John Wuoi from prison 2018-02-15 20:45:31 Open letter to South Sudan President Salva Kiir Your Excellency, Kindly please permit me to take this rare opportunity to appreciate you for every effort you have made toward making South Sudan (...)


MORE
sports society politics military health general finances education environment economy culture

Copyright © 2003-2018 SudanTribune - All rights reserved.