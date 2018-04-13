 
 
 
South Sudan former army chief sets to unveil leadership structure

File photo for Gen. Paul Malong Awan (R) with Marial Nuor (Photo Anthony Chimir)
April 13, 2018 (JUBA) - Former South Sudan’s army chief of staff and leader of the newly formed South Sudan United Front (SS-UF) Friday said he is preparing to form a new leadership structure after completing mass consultations.

Gen Paul Malong Awan told Sudan Tribune that he has not formed the SS-UF leadership structure, dispelling initial reports he assembled his team in preparation for joining the IGAD brokered peace revitalization forum.

The former strong ally of president Salva Kiir turned rebel commander denied media reports alleging he appointed former Fangak governor James Kok Ruei as his deputy while former ambassador to Russia federation, Telar Ring Deng as the movement’s secretary for external relations.

Also, it was reported that the former deputy information minister Akol Paul Kordit was made secretary for political affairs but he denied any involvement with the new movement, saying the reports were false.

Other officials named include Dut Yai Anyar as the chief intelligence, Akok Malek as the financial affairs officer while Awan’s wife Lucy Ayak Malek allegedly named as the deputy secretary for external relations.

Ayak also denied the appointment, saying it was a ploy by the government to target some of those claimed to have switched their allegiance from government and joined Awan’s rebel movement.

Paul Malong was relieved from his position in May 2017, since them ha remained confined in Juba. But in November of last year, he was authorized to travel to Nairobi for medical reasons.

(ST)

s
Sudan Tribune

