April 13, 2018 (JUBA) – South Sudan rebel leader, Riek Machar and the African Union chairperson, Mousa Faaki Mohamed met on Thursday in South Africa to discuss the ongoing peace process.

The two leaders, during the meeting held in Pretoria, discussed the high-level revitalization forum, challenges facing the process and the role of other peace partners, like AU and the five African countries that form the IGAD-Plus.

The IGAD-Plus nations (Algeria, Chad, Nigeria, Rwanda and South Africa) were added into the mediation process to strengthen Africa’s support to IGAD and assist South Sudanese parties and stakeholders to achieve durable peace.

“The SPLM/A (IO) [Sudan People’s Liberation Movement/Army-In-Opposition] welcomes the visit of the chairperson of the AU Commission and expresses its appreciation as we look forward to the substantive results of that visit,” partly reads a statement from the SPLM-IO director for information, Puok Both Baluang.

He reiterated the armed opposition’s full commitment to the peace process and to a negotiated settlement, saying it is the only means to end the conflict.

“Though, well-documented belligerence of the regime, as they continue to violate the Cessation of Hostilities Agreement (CoH), their refusal to sign the Declaration of Principles at the HLRF [High-Level Revitalization Forum, continued abduction of our political leadership and general intransigence,” he said.

South Sudan has been mired in conflict between the government of President Salva Kiir and rebels led by Machar, the country’s former first vice-president since December 2013. The conflict has killed tens of thousands and displaced almost over 2 million people from their homes, including over a million refugees who have fled into neighbouring nations.

(ST)