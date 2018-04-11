South Sudan Peace Forum: IGAD, civil society discuss outstanding issues



April 11, 2018 (JUBA) - IGAD special envoy for South Sudan discussed with the civil society groups the outstanding issues in the peace revitalization process as part of the ongoing preparation to resume the process by the end of this month.

The IGAD mediators suspended the second phase of the High-Level Revitalization Forum (HLRF) last February and worked on new proposals on the security arrangements and the power-sharing during the transitional period.

The process is scheduled to resume on 26 April, but through these separate consultations meetings, the mediation team hopes to narrow the gaps between the HLRF parties, prior to the next reconvening of the Forum.

In a statement released after the meeting, the IGAD said Special Envoy Ismail Wais met the representatives of the South Sudanese Civil Society Stakeholders to the HLRF to discuss key outstanding issues at the Forum, including positions of the various parties and possible compromises.

"The consultations meeting tackled the key areas of disagreements on governance and security arrangements at the HLRF," said the statement.

Under governance, the meeting discussed: the composition of the transitional government; structure of the government; responsibility sharing; number of states and size and composition of the Parliament.

On security arrangements, the two sides examined: timeframe for reintegration/unification of forces and approach to the formation of one national army; security for Juba during the Transition; demilitarization of civilian centres; cantonment of forces and Security sector reform or establishment of new security services.

At the end of the meeting, "the representatives of the Civil Society and stakeholders at the HLRF made recommendations for considerations by the Parties at the HLRF".

