April 10, 2018 (JUBA) – The Centre for Peace and Justice (CPJ), a South Sudanese human rights body, is calling on the regional bloc (IGAD) block to include the former South Sudanese army chief of staff, General Paul Malong in the next round of talks in Addis Ababa.

Former South Sudanese army chief Gen. Paul Malong Awan speaking at a Dinka Malual community meeting in Juba on 1 November, 2012 (ST)

On Monday, Malong announced the formation of the South Sudan United Front (SSUF) which he said was the only means through which he will work with compatriots to "arrest the carnage" in the country.

CPJ’s executive director, Tito Anthony, however, said for peace to be fully achieved and sustained in the country would mean considering inclusivity of all armed opposition and non-armed opposition such as the newly formed SSUF.

“If the IGAD exclude Gen. Malong from the peace talks, that peace will not be sustainable peace because he will remain out of government and fighting it,” he said in a statement issued Tuesday.

He added, “IGAD should deal with the current conflict at once and therefore Gen. Malong must be part of this high level revitalization forum, reach consensus with other parties and have a concert peace in the country”.

He also appealed to the ex-army to pursue the path of peace and also accept any peaceful settlement of the conflict in the country.

Malong said his new rebel group would strive towards fighting what he described as "systemic corruption, stop the ongoing carnage, steer the country toward democracy, justice, equality and freedom."

He also vowed to respect the cessation of hostilities agreement signed in December last year by the various warring parties and he urged the Intergovernmental Authority on Development to allow his new group to be part of the high-level revitalization forum meeting scheduled April 26 in Addis Ababa.

In February this year, the European Union imposed sanctions on Malong and three South Sudanese officials implicated in human rights violations and obstructions of their country’s peace process.

Relations between Malong and President Kiir deteriorated after the former was sacked from his post as army chief of staff in May 2017 and placed under house arrest for fear he would start a rebellion.

Malong was freed in November following mediation led by the Jieng Council of Elders. The agreement refrained him from going to his home-town of Aweil in Northern Bahr el-Ghazal state but was allowed to travel to any East Africa country.

