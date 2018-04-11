 
 
 
Home | News    Wednesday 11 April 2018

Rights body wants S. Sudan’s ex-army chief at peace talks

April 10, 2018 (JUBA) – The Centre for Peace and Justice (CPJ), a South Sudanese human rights body, is calling on the regional bloc (IGAD) block to include the former South Sudanese army chief of staff, General Paul Malong in the next round of talks in Addis Ababa.

Former South Sudanese army chief Gen. Paul Malong Awan speaking at a Dinka Malual community meeting in Juba on 1 November, 2012 (ST)

On Monday, Malong announced the formation of the South Sudan United Front (SSUF) which he said was the only means through which he will work with compatriots to "arrest the carnage" in the country.

CPJ’s executive director, Tito Anthony, however, said for peace to be fully achieved and sustained in the country would mean considering inclusivity of all armed opposition and non-armed opposition such as the newly formed SSUF.

“If the IGAD exclude Gen. Malong from the peace talks, that peace will not be sustainable peace because he will remain out of government and fighting it,” he said in a statement issued Tuesday.

He added, “IGAD should deal with the current conflict at once and therefore Gen. Malong must be part of this high level revitalization forum, reach consensus with other parties and have a concert peace in the country”.

He also appealed to the ex-army to pursue the path of peace and also accept any peaceful settlement of the conflict in the country.

Malong said his new rebel group would strive towards fighting what he described as "systemic corruption, stop the ongoing carnage, steer the country toward democracy, justice, equality and freedom."

He also vowed to respect the cessation of hostilities agreement signed in December last year by the various warring parties and he urged the Intergovernmental Authority on Development to allow his new group to be part of the high-level revitalization forum meeting scheduled April 26 in Addis Ababa.

In February this year, the European Union imposed sanctions on Malong and three South Sudanese officials implicated in human rights violations and obstructions of their country’s peace process.

Relations between Malong and President Kiir deteriorated after the former was sacked from his post as army chief of staff in May 2017 and placed under house arrest for fear he would start a rebellion.

Malong was freed in November following mediation led by the Jieng Council of Elders. The agreement refrained him from going to his home-town of Aweil in Northern Bahr el-Ghazal state but was allowed to travel to any East Africa country.

(ST)

  • 11 April 07:59, by Theallseeingeye

    this is ridiculous, how come some who announced a rebellion on April 2nd be immediately invited to revitalization forum on 10th, if IGAD accepted him to join, I would say HLRF is a joke. Malong didn’t fire a single bullet, so what will prove that SSUF even exists. I think this is another cheap move by Jienge to overcrowd HLRF because there, nice food, drinks and accommodation served are for free.

  • 11 April 08:04, by jubaone

    Tito Anthony,
    I think you are being complacent and naive and perhaps careless and stupid to say the least. Fugitive Malong must first fight and capture some soldiers affiliate to the Kiirminal. He could be a lone wolf 🐺 desperately looking for something to do or at worst a mole and agent of the Kiirminal. Trust only the dead jienge, living ones are congenital liars.

    • 11 April 08:30, by Theallseeingeye

      jubaone
      I had stated earlier that perhaps Malong’s tension with Kiir and all these rebellion craps might be a long term plan fabricated by JCE to sneake this serpent called Malong behind the enemy (IO, collective rebels groups) lines such that Jienge benefit from power ratio conferred to opposition should IGAD proposed, approved and granted.

      • 11 April 09:06, by jubaone

        Theallseeingeye.
        I like your thinking. We as Equatorians MUST think ahead of what jienges plan. This is necessary. Had we foreseen that these scoundrels were going to misuse us during referendum in Jan 2011 and turn this country into a shithole, we could have decided otherwise. Keep off jienges and you are safe, mix with them and you are dead. Watchout bro!

  • 11 April 08:37, by Cattle Camp

    Extremely useless!

