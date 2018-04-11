April 10, 2018 (GEVEVA) - The United Nations independent expert on the human rights situation in Sudan, Aristide Nononsi is visiting the country from 14 -24 April to assess the implementation of recommendations made to the government by human rights mechanisms.

UN independent expert on the human rights situation in Sudan Aristide Nononsi (UNAMID Photo)

“My fifth mission to Sudan aims to examine the steps undertaken by the Government to comply with its international human rights obligations, and to discuss possible areas for technical cooperation,” said Nononsi in a statement.

The independent expert said he also wanted to see what action had been taken to reform the current legal framework, which infringes on the exercise of political and civil rights and fundamental freedoms, in response to the recommendations made in his previous reports.

During the visit, however, the UN official will reportedly meet Sudanese officials, representatives of civil society, community leaders, members of the diplomatic corps, and UN agencies in Khartoum and the country’s western region of Darfur.

In Darfur region, Nononsi will visit the Shallah Federal Prison, the UN said.

The findings and recommendations of the independent expert will be presented to the UN Human Rights Council in September 2018.

Nononsi was designated the new independent expert on the human rights situation in Sudan by the UN Human Rights Council in 2014.

(ST)