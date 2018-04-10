 
 
 
Home | News    Tuesday 10 April 2018

South Sudan rebels casts doubt on IGAD’s neutrality

email Email
print Print
pdfSave
separation
increase
decrease
separation
separation

Ethiopian FM and Chairperson of the IGAD Council Workneh Gebeyehu shakes hands with President Salva Kiir in Juba following a meeting with the IGAD foreign ministers on 24 July 2017 (IGAD photo)

April 9, 2018 (JUBA) – Members of South Sudan armed opposition faction (SPLA-IO) say they are disturbed by reports surrounding the activities of some members of the council of ministers for the regional bloc (IGAD) in relations to the high level revitalization forum [HLRF) process.

The SPLM-IO, in a statement, claimed a member of the IGAD council visited South Sudan in July last year and “made it clear that Dr Riek Machar will not participate in the HLRF process in Addis [Ababa].

“This came through when Dr Machar was sidelined during all these rounds of talks. This was meant to give time to the regime to try to wipe the SPLA-IO forces out and declare that the country is free and peaceful,” partly reads the statement the group issued on Tuesday.

The armed opposition faction also accused the IGAD council of ministers of holding consultations what sidelined its representatives.

“This idea came from the regime [in Juba] through the IGAD council of ministers,” they said, although Sudan Tribune could not verify this.

According to the rebel faction, it was the decision of the IGAD council of ministers to have their leader Machar relocated from South Africa to any country of his choice, if he denounces violence.

“The council of ministers always allows members of the [Juba] regime to its sittings regarding the situation in South Sudan yet the regime is the perpetrator of this current conflict,” further said the SPLM-IO, adding “How does a perpetrator become a mediator?”

The rebel group urged IGAD “to be serious about the peace talks”.

“We cannot continue condoning this ongoing atrocities and looting of South Sudan resources by the regime and their cliques,” they stressed in the statement and vowed that resistance will continue.

South Sudan’s civil war broke out in December 2013 after President Kiir accused Machar of plotting a coup. Machar denied the accusation. A peace deal signed in August 2015., however, led to the formation of a coalition government but was again devastated by fresh violence that broke out in July last year.

(ST)

Comments on the Sudan Tribune website must abide by the following rules. Contravention of these rules will lead to the user losing their Sudan Tribune account with immediate effect.

- No inciting violence
- No inappropriate or offensive language
- No racism, tribalism or sectarianism
- No inappropriate or derogatory remarks
- No deviation from the topic of the article
- No advertising, spamming or links
- No incomprehensible comments

Due to the unprecedented amount of racist and offensive language on the site, Sudan Tribune tries to vet all comments on the site.

There is now also a limit of 400 words per comment. If you want to express yourself in more detail than this allows, please e-mail your comment as an article to comment@sudantribune.com

Kind regards,

The Sudan Tribune editorial team.
  • 10 April 10:25, by Games

    I disagree with that, IGAD are evenly divided in this conflict. The very people are siding with JCE are Uganda and Kenya directly. Some indirectly through bribing. Sudan and Ethiopia have and would never take side in this conflict...

    repondre message

    • 10 April 10:36, by Midit Mitot

      Conflict of interest, Kiir bribery is trying to work but I,am doubting.

      repondre message

  • 10 April 10:31, by Games

    Some IGAD countries do not care about how S. Sudanes are doing, but only wanted their shares and back to their people, leaving those idioticing in Juba blaming Machar that has been out from the country politics for 5 years.

    repondre message

  • 10 April 10:33, by Sunday Junup

    IGAD has no longer mediator but party to the conflict. Please SPLA-IO. Continue to fight them till you win this war. we South Sudanese are ready to dislodge who ever want to invade our Land through JCE. Uganda, Rwanda, Kenya are directly party to conflict mean while Sudan is not happy with IO claiming Abyie while Ethiopian are rigid on what they want to say to other nation.

    repondre message

  • 10 April 10:38, by Sunday Junup

    It was un wise for Dr.Riak to go up to South Africa specially after Juba said they are negotiating with SA to host Dr.Riak. Last year they said they wanted to re-locate him to Djibouti which is now what they are trying to implement. IGAD wanted to loot our resources by all mean. They divided our land among themselves. Ethiopia and Eritrea (Hotels), Kenya (Banks), Uganda (Goods) and Sudan (Oil).

    repondre message

  • 10 April 10:40, by Sunday Junup

    It will go down to the history that Nuer fight with IGAD for 5 yrs and they did not defeated them! Let us not worry, victory is certain!

    repondre message

Comment on this article



GOOGLE POWERED


The following ads are provided by Google. SudanTribune has no authority on it.


s
Sudan Tribune

Promote your Page too

Latest Comments & Analysis


Sudan’s chronic situation 2018-04-09 12:43:54 By Salah Shuaib The Sudanese situation has entered a new phase of absurdity. There are no looming signals to give us hope that something fruitful will happen soon in the country. This alone (...)

Sudan’s Halima returned to her old bad habits 2018-04-07 11:41:24 By Mahmoud Suleiman Dear honourable readers this article begins in an unconventional way with a story that shows origins of a popular proverb about a person who cannot abandon bad habits despite (...)

How Salva Kiir outmanoeuvred his opponents 2018-04-06 23:29:15 By: Bol Garang Bol Salva Kiir Mayardit, the incumbent President of South Sudan joined SPLM/SPLA as a low ranking officer in 1983 and promoted to 4th in command by Dr John Garang who for so long (...)


MORE






Latest Press Releases


Abyei celebrates Mine Awareness Day 2018-04-05 08:52:03 4 April 2018 | Abyei - The United Nations Interim Security Force for Abyei (UNISFA) and the United Nations Mine Action Service (UNMAS) commemorated the International Day for Mine Awareness and (...)

Appeal for forgiveness and pardon of John Agou Wuoi 2018-03-07 08:28:08 H.E. Salva Kiir Mayardit, President and Commander-in-Chief, of the Sudan People's Liberation Army (SPLA), Republic of South Sudan (RSS), 5th February, 2018. Through: Hon. Michael Makuei Lueth (...)

Petition for release of Agou John Wuoi from prison 2018-02-15 20:45:31 Open letter to South Sudan President Salva Kiir Your Excellency, Kindly please permit me to take this rare opportunity to appreciate you for every effort you have made toward making South Sudan (...)


MORE
sports society politics military health general finances education environment economy culture

Copyright © 2003-2018 SudanTribune - All rights reserved.