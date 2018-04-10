Sudan, Kenya discuss bilateral relations and regional cooperation

April 9, 2018 (KHARTOUM) - Sudan and Kenya Monday said keen to boost bilateral political and economic relationship and to coordinate regional and international positions.

First Vice President Bakri Hassan Saleh and his visiting Kenyan counterpart William Ruto discussed ways to develop cooperation and coordination between Sudan and Kenya on issues of common concern.

The two former neighbours, now separated by South Sudan, developed in the past bilateral economic and political relations they intend to maintain and develop in the future.

The meeting which comes after a visit by President Uhuru Kenyatta to Khartoum at the end of October 2016 where he agreed with President Omer al-Bashir to bilateral cooperation in the field of mineral resources, oil and gas.

In his speech to the joint meeting held at the Sudanese presidency Saleh said Sudan was ready to work together with Kenya to develop economic and trade relations particularly in the fields of agriculture, livestock, water, oil and mining. Also, he said they are willing to promote trade exchanges and transfer of knowledge and experience.

"We reiterate our readiness to work together to enhance the economic and trade relations and diversify them for the interests of the two countries, particularly after the lifting of the unilateral sanctions on our country," he further said.

Saleh, also, pointed to the Kenyan efforts to achieve peace in the Somalia and Congo and called keep working together to end the war in South Sudan and relieve the suffering of the South Sudanese people.

Sudan, Kenya, Ethiopia and Uganda are hosting South Sudanese refugees and also work within the framework of the IGAD to end the over four-year conflict.

For his part, Ruto congratulated Sudan for the lift of economic sanctions adding it was now time for the two countries to work together to boost trade and investment so as to accelerate development and strengthen communication between people in.

He stressed the importance of concerted bilateral and regional efforts to support IGAD’s role to achieve peace in the region, especially in South Sudan, Somalia and Congo.

He also pointed to the need to facilitate the movement of persons and trade between the countries of the continent in order to strengthen the social ties in Africa.

During his three-day official visit to Sudan, the Kenyan first president will meet President al-Bashir also the two countries are expected to sign additional protocols to promote economic relations.

The Joint Ministerial Committee between Kenya and Sudan held its ninth session in Khartoum in December 2015. The tenth session should be held in Nairobi in the upcoming months.

(ST)