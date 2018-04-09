Sudan’s defence minister receives first-ever Kuwaiti military attaché to Khartoum

April 9, 2018 (KHARTOUM) - Sudan’s Defense Minister Lieutenant-General Awad Ibn Ouf Monday received the newly appointed Kuwaiti military attaché to Khartoum, Lieutenant- General Nama Abdul-Latif Hamad.
- Sudan’s defence minister Awad Ibn Ouf (SUNA Photo)
In a press release extended to Sudan Tribune, Sudanese army spokesperson Ahmed Khalifa al-Shami said the meeting discussed military cooperation between the two countries on a number of domains including training and exchange of expertise.
It is noteworthy that the Sudanese officers have contributed to the founding of the Ali Al Sabah Military Academy in Kuwait.
Also, last year, 150 Kuwaiti officers graduated from the Sudanese Military Academy.
Sudan’s relations with the Gulf States have witnessed a thaw since late 2015 after years of tensions over Khartoum’s close ties with Tehran.
(ST)
Latest Comments & Analysis
Sudan’s chronic situation 2018-04-09 12:43:54 By Salah Shuaib The Sudanese situation has entered a new phase of absurdity. There are no looming signals to give us hope that something fruitful will happen soon in the country. This alone (...)
Sudan’s Halima returned to her old bad habits 2018-04-07 11:41:24 By Mahmoud Suleiman Dear honourable readers this article begins in an unconventional way with a story that shows origins of a popular proverb about a person who cannot abandon bad habits despite (...)
How Salva Kiir outmanoeuvred his opponents 2018-04-06 23:29:15 By: Bol Garang Bol Salva Kiir Mayardit, the incumbent President of South Sudan joined SPLM/SPLA as a low ranking officer in 1983 and promoted to 4th in command by Dr John Garang who for so long (...)
MORE