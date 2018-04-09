April 8, 2018 (NEW YORK) –The 2206 United Nations Security Council Sanctions Committee will meet with its Panel of Experts on 11 April to discuss its final report and recommendations on war-hit South Sudan.

The UN Security Council votes unanimously to impose sanctions on those blocking peace in South Sudan (Photo: UN/Devra Berkowitz)

The committee will reportedly also be briefed by the Special Representative for Children and Armed Conflict, Virginia Gamba.

In April, the 15-member Council expects to receive a briefing on the UN mission in South Sudan (UNMISS) followed by consultations.

Council members also expect to receive the monthly report from the Secretary-General on violations of the Status of Forces Agreement (SoFA) or obstructions to UNMISS, as requested in resolution 2406. The mandate of UN peacekeeping mission expires on 15 March 2019.

In October last year, a report from the Security Council committee highlighted a number of issues, such as the high-level revitalization forum for parties to the Agreement on the Resolution of the Conflict in war-torn South Sudan, the regional efforts of the Intergovernmental Authority on Development, the dire humanitarian and economic situation and possible impact of additional sanctions.

In March last year, a UN panel of experts called for an arms embargo on South Sudan after it emerged that its government was spending oil revenue on weapons as its citizens faced starvation. The call was, however, opposed by China and Russia, insisting regional nations must play a key role in resolving the South Sudan problem.

South Sudan descended into war in mid-December 2013 when Kiir accused his former deputy Riek Machar of plotting a coup. The conflict has forced more than two million people to flee their homes.

(ST)