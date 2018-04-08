 
 
 
Home | News    Sunday 8 April 2018

Agricultural campaign and seed fair launched in Gbudue state

email Email
print Print
pdfSave
separation
increase
decrease
separation
separation

April 7, 2018 (YAMBIO) – The South Sudan 2018 agriculture and seed fair campaigned was officially launched on Wednesday in Yambio.

PNG - 51.2 kb
The map of Western Equatoria in red

The country’s national minister for agriculture, Onyoti Adigo led the high level delegation, which comprised of officials from United Nations agencies and agricultural stakeholders, to Gbudue state.

Adigo said Gbudue state was chosen as one of the areas for food production to help reduce hunger in the war-torn country.

“Despite the numerous challenges the country is facing, agriculture is a key priority of the government to sensitize the farmers to provide seeds to them to produce more food,” said the agriculture minister.

“Our country has a lot of problems and those problems can be solved through agriculture,” he added.

Government, according to the minister, lacks agricultural land and that all state governors are to avail 250,000 fedan for agriculture.

The deputy country representative of the UN Food and Agriculture Organization (FAO), Pierre Vauthier said the hunger situation may worsen in South Sudan if food production does not improve.

“In 2018, the hunger situation has worsened more than before according to a recent report and the people of Gbudue state have potential to double efforts to produce more food,” said Vauthier.

He said FAO will embark on training of farmers in Western Equatoria region on how to produce surplus food for consumption and sale.

The training shall include storage and provision of seed on time, he said.

In 2017, World Food Program and partners reportedly supported over 3000 households to improve production and create community assets worth $648,000, which were spent over a six month period.

(ST)

Comments on the Sudan Tribune website must abide by the following rules. Contravention of these rules will lead to the user losing their Sudan Tribune account with immediate effect.

- No inciting violence
- No inappropriate or offensive language
- No racism, tribalism or sectarianism
- No inappropriate or derogatory remarks
- No deviation from the topic of the article
- No advertising, spamming or links
- No incomprehensible comments

Due to the unprecedented amount of racist and offensive language on the site, Sudan Tribune tries to vet all comments on the site.

There is now also a limit of 400 words per comment. If you want to express yourself in more detail than this allows, please e-mail your comment as an article to comment@sudantribune.com

Kind regards,

The Sudan Tribune editorial team.

Comment on this article



GOOGLE POWERED


The following ads are provided by Google. SudanTribune has no authority on it.


s
Sudan Tribune

Promote your Page too

Latest Comments & Analysis


Sudan’s Halima returned to her old bad habits 2018-04-07 11:41:24 By Mahmoud Suleiman Dear honourable readers this article begins in an unconventional way with a story that shows origins of a popular proverb about a person who cannot abandon bad habits despite (...)

How Salva Kiir outmanoeuvred his opponents 2018-04-06 23:29:15 By: Bol Garang Bol Salva Kiir Mayardit, the incumbent President of South Sudan joined SPLM/SPLA as a low ranking officer in 1983 and promoted to 4th in command by Dr John Garang who for so long (...)

The sultanic politics of an ageing Bashir 2018-04-06 08:56:07 By Magdi El Gizouli A jubilant President Bashir addressed crowds in the White Nile’s Aba Island on Wednesday 4 April. The ageing president appeared unconcerned by the severe fuel shortage around (...)


MORE






Latest Press Releases


Abyei celebrates Mine Awareness Day 2018-04-05 08:52:03 4 April 2018 | Abyei - The United Nations Interim Security Force for Abyei (UNISFA) and the United Nations Mine Action Service (UNMAS) commemorated the International Day for Mine Awareness and (...)

Appeal for forgiveness and pardon of John Agou Wuoi 2018-03-07 08:28:08 H.E. Salva Kiir Mayardit, President and Commander-in-Chief, of the Sudan People's Liberation Army (SPLA), Republic of South Sudan (RSS), 5th February, 2018. Through: Hon. Michael Makuei Lueth (...)

Petition for release of Agou John Wuoi from prison 2018-02-15 20:45:31 Open letter to South Sudan President Salva Kiir Your Excellency, Kindly please permit me to take this rare opportunity to appreciate you for every effort you have made toward making South Sudan (...)


MORE
sports society politics military health general finances education environment economy culture

Copyright © 2003-2018 SudanTribune - All rights reserved.