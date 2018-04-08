Agricultural campaign and seed fair launched in Gbudue state

April 7, 2018 (YAMBIO) – The South Sudan 2018 agriculture and seed fair campaigned was officially launched on Wednesday in Yambio.

The map of Western Equatoria in red

The country’s national minister for agriculture, Onyoti Adigo led the high level delegation, which comprised of officials from United Nations agencies and agricultural stakeholders, to Gbudue state.

Adigo said Gbudue state was chosen as one of the areas for food production to help reduce hunger in the war-torn country.

“Despite the numerous challenges the country is facing, agriculture is a key priority of the government to sensitize the farmers to provide seeds to them to produce more food,” said the agriculture minister.

“Our country has a lot of problems and those problems can be solved through agriculture,” he added.

Government, according to the minister, lacks agricultural land and that all state governors are to avail 250,000 fedan for agriculture.

The deputy country representative of the UN Food and Agriculture Organization (FAO), Pierre Vauthier said the hunger situation may worsen in South Sudan if food production does not improve.

“In 2018, the hunger situation has worsened more than before according to a recent report and the people of Gbudue state have potential to double efforts to produce more food,” said Vauthier.

He said FAO will embark on training of farmers in Western Equatoria region on how to produce surplus food for consumption and sale.

The training shall include storage and provision of seed on time, he said.

In 2017, World Food Program and partners reportedly supported over 3000 households to improve production and create community assets worth $648,000, which were spent over a six month period.

(ST)