April 7, 2018 (KHARTOUM) - The Islamic Development Bank (IsDB ) will provide up to $63.3 million of funding for development and services projects in South Darfur state, announced Sudanese finance minister Mohamed Osman al-Rikabi on Thursday.
The grant agreement was signed in Tunis by al-Rikabi and the IsBD head Bandar Hajjar on the sidelines of the 43rd annual meeting of the bank which was held this year in Tunis.
In a statement released after his return to Khartoum, the minister said the grant would fund services facilities projects in Al-Malam areas of South Darfur state.
The Sudanese government has called for an international support to recovery and rehabilitation and development strategy including water, health and education services projects estimated at 8 billion in 2013.
Al-Rikabi said that $ 55.7 million of the $63.3 grant is a contribution from the IsDB’s "Goodwill program" while Sudan will repay the $7.6.
The IsDB is a Multilateral Development Bank (MDB) that promotes comprehensive development in its 57 member states but also among Muslim communities in non-member countries.
The Jeddah based bank receives strong support from its member countries mainly Saudi Arabia, which appoints its general director, and other Gulf countries.
(ST)
Latest Comments & Analysis
Sudan’s Halima returned to her old bad habits 2018-04-07 11:41:24 By Mahmoud Suleiman Dear honourable readers this article begins in an unconventional way with a story that shows origins of a popular proverb about a person who cannot abandon bad habits despite (...)
How Salva Kiir outmanoeuvred his opponents 2018-04-06 23:29:15 By: Bol Garang Bol Salva Kiir Mayardit, the incumbent President of South Sudan joined SPLM/SPLA as a low ranking officer in 1983 and promoted to 4th in command by Dr John Garang who for so long (...)
The sultanic politics of an ageing Bashir 2018-04-06 08:56:07 By Magdi El Gizouli A jubilant President Bashir addressed crowds in the White Nile’s Aba Island on Wednesday 4 April. The ageing president appeared unconcerned by the severe fuel shortage around (...)
MORE