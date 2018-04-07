 
 
 
Home | News    Saturday 7 April 2018

South Sudan denies support to Sudanese armed groups

email Email
print Print
pdfSave
separation
increase
decrease
separation
separation

April 6, 2018 (JUBA) - South Sudanese presidential spokesperson Friday denied accusations by Sudanese President Omer al-Bashir that Juba continues to harbour and support armed groups that seek to overthrow his regime.

JPEG - 13.6 kb
South Sudanese Presidential spokesperson Ateny Wek Ateny addresses journalists following renewed fighting in Juba July 11, 2016 (Reuters Photo)

"That is a nightmare. South Sudan has no reason completely to harbour rebels. We are looking forward to returning security to our country," said Ateny Wek Ateny President Salva Kiir’s spokesperson.

The South Sudanese official further explained that the insecurity along the 2000 kilometre border between the two countries enables the Sudanese rebels to cross illegally into the troubled country.

"Insecurity has given insurgents chance to cross into South Sudan at their own will. We are gaining momentum as our forces are moving to address the issue," he added.

Al-Bashir made his accusations on Thursday when he was speaking in Kosti of the White Nile State, not far from the border. However, he stressed that his government would continue to support the regional efforts to end the civil war in South Sudan.

UN reports say armed groups from Darfur region have generally moved to Libya where they joined the eastern Libya based forces of Gen Khalifa Haftar but the SPLM-N rebels continue to use the South Sudanese territory for logistical supplies.

The presence of Sudanese armed groups in South Sudan was one the reasons that led to the deterioration of bilateral relations between Juba and Washington which was the major supporter of the young nation.

Khartoum and Juba are working to operationalize the border demilitarized zone agreed in September 2012 with the support of UN and African Union, but some South Sudanese local authorities are still resisting the process saying Sudan would take advantage and capture the disputed border areas.

(ST)

Comments on the Sudan Tribune website must abide by the following rules. Contravention of these rules will lead to the user losing their Sudan Tribune account with immediate effect.

- No inciting violence
- No inappropriate or offensive language
- No racism, tribalism or sectarianism
- No inappropriate or derogatory remarks
- No deviation from the topic of the article
- No advertising, spamming or links
- No incomprehensible comments

Due to the unprecedented amount of racist and offensive language on the site, Sudan Tribune tries to vet all comments on the site.

There is now also a limit of 400 words per comment. If you want to express yourself in more detail than this allows, please e-mail your comment as an article to comment@sudantribune.com

Kind regards,

The Sudan Tribune editorial team.
  • 7 April 08:18, by Ngor Geka

    Who are you fooling? Government of South Sudan support to Sudan rebels is clear to everybody. Isaiah Abraham’s last article detailed how much support Salva Kiir gives to Sudan rebels. Because of that article the man lost his life.

    repondre message

  • 7 April 08:21, by Ngor Geka

    We are now sure that Juba agreement with Sudan rebels is to go back to New Sudan Vision. There is no room for New Sudan Vision again.

    repondre message

  • 7 April 08:39, by Eastern

    The streets of South Sudan are teeming with Sudanese undercover operatives posing as traders or refugees. The national security services is full of Sudanese masquerading as folks from Raja or Western Bahr el Ghazal. The regime in Juba is so porous; it hires prostitutes from Uganda and Kenya in sensitive offices.

    repondre message

Comment on this article



GOOGLE POWERED


The following ads are provided by Google. SudanTribune has no authority on it.


s
Sudan Tribune

Promote your Page too

Latest Comments & Analysis


How Salva Kiir outmanoeuvred his opponents 2018-04-06 23:29:15 By: Bol Garang Bol Salva Kiir Mayardit, the incumbent President of South Sudan joined SPLM/SPLA as a low ranking officer in 1983 and promoted to 4th in command by Dr John Garang who for so long (...)

The sultanic politics of an ageing Bashir 2018-04-06 08:56:07 By Magdi El Gizouli A jubilant President Bashir addressed crowds in the White Nile’s Aba Island on Wednesday 4 April. The ageing president appeared unconcerned by the severe fuel shortage around (...)

South Sudan Crisis: Machar vs IGAD 2018-04-04 19:47:28 By Stephen Par Kuol The regionally coordinated policy of isolating the (SPLM/A (IO) since the breakdown of ARCISS on July 8, 2016, was syndicated by subjecting its leader, Dr Riek Machar to (...)


MORE






Latest Press Releases


Abyei celebrates Mine Awareness Day 2018-04-05 08:52:03 4 April 2018 | Abyei - The United Nations Interim Security Force for Abyei (UNISFA) and the United Nations Mine Action Service (UNMAS) commemorated the International Day for Mine Awareness and (...)

Appeal for forgiveness and pardon of John Agou Wuoi 2018-03-07 08:28:08 H.E. Salva Kiir Mayardit, President and Commander-in-Chief, of the Sudan People's Liberation Army (SPLA), Republic of South Sudan (RSS), 5th February, 2018. Through: Hon. Michael Makuei Lueth (...)

Petition for release of Agou John Wuoi from prison 2018-02-15 20:45:31 Open letter to South Sudan President Salva Kiir Your Excellency, Kindly please permit me to take this rare opportunity to appreciate you for every effort you have made toward making South Sudan (...)


MORE
sports society politics military health general finances education environment economy culture

Copyright © 2003-2018 SudanTribune - All rights reserved.