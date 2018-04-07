 
 
 
Sudanese opposition calls for popular uprising to overthrow the regime

Sadiq al-Mahdi (C) poses for a picture with Sudan armed groups in Paris after his election as a chair of the opposition alliance on 17 March 2018 (ST photo)
April 6, 2018 (KHARTOUM) Several opposition forces have called on the Sudanese to get inspired by the 33rd anniversary of the 1985 popular uprising to overthrow the regime of President Omer al-Bashir.

In 6 April 1985, the Sudanese people managed to bring down the military regime of former President Gaafar Nimeiri through a popular uprising.

In a statement seen by Sudan Tribune on Friday, the Broad National Front (BNF) led by Ali Mahmoud Hassanien vowed to continue its resistance until toppling the regime.

It pointed out that the Sudanese look forward to restoring freedom, peace and social justice, calling for a peaceful uprising against the regime to achieve the desired goals.

The BNF urged the Sudanese to take to streets to protest against the dire situation that the country has witnessed in all walks of life, warning against engaging in any kind of dialogue with the regime.

Meanwhile, the leader of the rebel Sudan Liberation Movement - Transitional Council (SLM-TC) al-Hadi Idriss Yahia called on the Sudanese to join the ranks of the resistance.

In a statement extended to Sudan Tribune, Yahia said it is high time to form a unified resistance front to overthrow the regime, saying the country is witnessing an unprecedented deterioration in all walks of life.

He added the Sudanese youth must bear their responsibility by joining the resistance in order to topple the regime and save the country from further fragmentation.

Yahia stressed the building of the future begins by achieving the comprehensive change which in turn starts by changing the individuals and the institutions.

It is noteworthy that al-Bashir came to power in June 1989 when, as a brigadier in the Sudanese army, he led a group of Islamist officers in a military coup that ousted the democratically elected government of Prime Minister Sadiq al-Mahdi.

