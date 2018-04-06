 
 
 
Wau airport resumes flights after cargo plane crash

South Supreme Airliner plane burst into flames after crash landing at Wau airport on 20 March 2017 (UNMISS Photo)

April 6, 2018 – (WAU) - Flights Operations have resumed normally at Wau
airport on Friday hours after its abrupt closure Thursday evening following a crash of a cargo plane belonging to Ultimate Aviation.

The cargo plane was travelling from Juba to Kwajok and Wau loaded with medical stocks belonging to UNICEF when it crashed at Wau airport after experiencing technical problems with its wheel.

The aircraft was carrying only a five-member crew who survived the accident safely.

Wau Airport Director John Akot told Sudan Tribune on Friday that the incident was caused by a wheel’s failure due to lack of hydraulic.

The airport has resumed its normal activities as people have shown this morning, the Badr airlines and the Organization airlines have landed. Yesterday, it was just a small incident when the aircraft was coming from Kwajok to Wau and then it was carrying a kind of medication for UNICEF,” further said John Akot

“Finally with the cooperation of UNMISS, we were able to push it out of the runway and now the aircraft is safe. Also, the crew are safe and no one has been injured," he explained before to stress "The airport is now operating normally.

This is not the first time a plane crash at Wau airport. last year in March, a Russian Antonov AN-26 known as South Sudan Supreme carrying more than 40 passengers crashed at Wau airport. The accident was blamed on bad weather.

(ST)

