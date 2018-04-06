April 5, 2018 (KAMPALA)-The Centre for Peace and Justice (CPJ) has called on the Organization for Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC) to implement recent sanctions imposed by the United State government on South Sudan oil sectors accused of alleged involvement in massive corruptions and using oil to fund war.

South Sudan’s petroleum minister Ezekiel Gatkouth makes opening remarks at the Oil and Power conference in Juba, October 16, 2017 (APO)

CPJ’s Executive Director Tito Anthony told Sudan Tribune on Thursday that it is important for the global marketing body (OPEC) to implement the US sanctions on oil companies implicated on the ongoing war in South Sudan.

Last month, Washington imposed new economic sanctions on companies operating in the oil sector in South Sudan, accusing them of fueling the civil war in the country

The US Treasury announced the new sanctions, which followed those imposed previously on figures in the government and the armed opposition, which it accused of “obstructing the peace process in South Sudan”.

Tito, said he believes OPEC has a role to play on sanctions in the oil sector in South Sudan and can prevent the Juba government from buying weapons using oil money.

“The best thing that OPEC can do is to stop South Sudan to sales it’s oil in the oil market and from participating in the OPEC discussions and suspend it observer membership till there is peace in the country,” he said.

He says sanctions must be implemented because the oil money does not contribute to any of the developmental projects in the country, stressing that it is used to purchase deadly weapons which are used for destruction of citizen livelihoods.

“The OPEC should stand in solidary with the people of South Sudan and implement the US sanctions imposed in South Sudan in latest and spirit, because if the sanctions are implemented it will limit the government’s ability to purchase weapons,” he added.

Tito has urged the international financial institutions such as the World Bank and Africa Development Bank to stop giving loans to South Sudan, alleging the money was being used to fund the civil war in the country.

“I urge all other international financial actors, including the World Bank and Africa Development Bank not to give loans to South Sudan because the will be used for development but to fuel conflict in the country,” he stated.

The conflict has displaced hundreds of people in the country, with over two million fled their homes as result of war forcing therefore refugees into neighboring nations.

