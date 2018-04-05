 
 
 
Sudan’s al-Bashir accuses Juba again of supporting rebel groups

April 5, 2018 (KHARTOUM) - President Omer al-Bashir has renewed accusations against Juba government saying it continues backing Sudanese rebels but vowed that Sudan would keep its working for a lasting peace agreement in South Sudan.

Since even before the secession of South Sudan in 2011, Khartoum has accused Juba of harbouring and supporting the rebel Sudan People’s Liberation Movement-North (SPLM-N). After what, it accused Juba of using the armed groups from Darfur region in the counterinsurgency campaign in northern South Sudan.

Juba, first, denied the claims but last year, it said all the armed groups had been expulsed from the country. Also, some South Sudanese officials retorted that Khartoum backs the South Sudanese armed groups.

However, the two countries several months ago started the implementation of the 2012 Cooperation Agreement and deployed joint border monitoring teams. Also, they activated the border demilitarized zone.

Speaking at a public rally held in Kosti town of the White Nile State near the border with South Sudan on Thursday, al-Bashir said the Sudanese rebels are still in the neighbouring country which provides them with the needed support to wage war against his government.

"Sudanese rebels are there, where they receive military support and weapons," he said, adding that his country would nonetheless continue to welcome the South Sudanese refugees.

"We will not change our (humanitarian) policy, and will spare no effort to achieve peace in South Sudan," he stressed.

The White Nile State hosts some 150,000 South Sudanese refugees. In addition, Sudan is part of the IGAD team that mediates a peace process to end the armed conflict in the young country.

Al-Bashir further attacked the South Sudanese leaders saying they deceived the ordinary people and called them to vote for the secession pledging to develop the new nation to become like a European country.

The Sudanese president was referring to the referendum for independence which led to the separation of South Sudan in July 2011.

During his two day visit to the White Nile, al-Bashir inaugurated a new air base for the Sudanese army.

(ST)

  5 April 22:25, by Kush Natives

    Bashiir must denounced such cowardice accusations against juba, you have only two choices, either give two areas a right to chose their destiny or you will die accusing or blaming no ones!

