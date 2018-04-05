April 4, 2018 (JUBA) – The parties involved in the South Sudanese conflict should reach a political compromise and allow peace to prevail in the war-torn nation, Alain Noudehou, the United Nations Humanitarian Coordinator for South Sudan, said on Tuesday.

Alain Noudéhou (UN photo)

“People don’t feel secure […] they are not able to go back to their lands and they are not able to produce. They need to feel secure, not only in sense of physical protection but actually in the sense that they can go back to their lives,” he said.

Nearly 2 million people remain displaced within South Sudan and a further 2.5 million took refuge in neighbouring countries, the UN says.

“With women and children making up close to 85 per cent of the total, ensuring their inclusion and participation in the peace process is vital,” said Noudehou, who also doubles as the Deputy Special Representative of the Secretary-General for South Sudan.

He said participation of women is critical for durable and effective peace.

“If they are not a part of the dialogue of peace-making, we will be missing a tremendous perspective of what it’s going to take to make the peace much more lasting in [the country],” stressed Noudehou.

He said women not only define the peace agreement but also implement it.

“They understand the plight of the women [because] they have been there and can contribute to a solution that is durable and is effective,” added the senior UN official.

Last year, according to the world body, the conflict and instability in South Sudan also led to a devastating famine, leaving over 7 million people dependent on humanitarian and protection assistance.

Across the country, however, 5.3 million people are estimated to be facing crisis and emergency, the highest level of food insecurity, a recent Integrated Food Security Phase Classification, indicted.

“We are planning a multi-sectoral approach to provide the assistance. We are not talking about only about food assistance; but the whole gamut of a system that goes together with it,” said Noudehou.

“If we start to act now and receive the funding now, we will be able to serve more people and do it cheaply,” he further stressed.

With full funding, the senior UN official explained, the $1.76 billion humanitarian response plan for South Sudan will provide assistance to about 6 million people across the country.

(ST)