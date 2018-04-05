Sudan’s NISS to release detained Communists within 48 hours: SCP Political Bureau

April 4, 2018 (KHARTOUM) - In a rare meeting held with the leadership of Sudanese Communist Party (SCP) on Tuesday, the head of the National Intelligence and Security Services (NISS) pledged t release all the detained opposition members.

Sudanese Communist Party (SCP) secretary-general Mohamed Mukhtar al-Khatib (Al-Sudani)

In a statement released on Wednesday, the SCP Political Bureau said NISS General Director Salah Gosh held a meeting with a delegation from the party leadership including Sidiq Youssef who was called to take part in the meeting, and the detained political secretary Mohamed Mukhtar al-Khatib.

The statement said other leading members - al-Harith Ahmed al-Tom, Sidqi Kablo, Saleh Mahmoud and Ali al-Kenin - took part in the meeting.

Gosh called on the opposition party to participate in the political dialogue and to express their positions freely. He also pledged to ensure freedoms and called them to join the fight against corruption declared by the government.

"Our comrades said that they listened to what the director of the security apparatus said and that the leadership of the party would freely assess the situation," said the SCP Political Bureau.

"Based on the outcome of the meeting, we expect that all the detainees will be released approximately within 48 hours," the statement emphasized.

Last January after a series of protests against the increase of bread prices, the NISS arrests without charges several opposition members particularly from the left forces.

However, Sidiq Youssef and Omer al-Diqair leader of the Sudanese Congress Party have been released for medical reasons.

Following the release of the National Umma Party members, Gosh said the release of the other political detainees depends on their political behaviour.

Darfur Bar Association issued a statement warning against such encounters, stressing the regime "intends to weaken the positions of the national forces and linking with a political compromise the rights of detainees to freedom which is guaranteed by the Constitution and the law".