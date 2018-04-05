 
 
 
Home | News    Thursday 5 April 2018

Sudan’s NISS to release detained Communists within 48 hours: SCP Political Bureau

email Email
print Print
pdfSave
separation
increase
decrease
separation
separation

April 4, 2018 (KHARTOUM) - In a rare meeting held with the leadership of Sudanese Communist Party (SCP) on Tuesday, the head of the National Intelligence and Security Services (NISS) pledged t release all the detained opposition members.

JPEG - 17.4 kb
Sudanese Communist Party (SCP) secretary-general Mohamed Mukhtar al-Khatib (Al-Sudani)

In a statement released on Wednesday, the SCP Political Bureau said NISS General Director Salah Gosh held a meeting with a delegation from the party leadership including Sidiq Youssef who was called to take part in the meeting, and the detained political secretary Mohamed Mukhtar al-Khatib.

The statement said other leading members - al-Harith Ahmed al-Tom, Sidqi Kablo, Saleh Mahmoud and Ali al-Kenin - took part in the meeting.

Gosh called on the opposition party to participate in the political dialogue and to express their positions freely. He also pledged to ensure freedoms and called them to join the fight against corruption declared by the government.

"Our comrades said that they listened to what the director of the security apparatus said and that the leadership of the party would freely assess the situation," said the SCP Political Bureau.

"Based on the outcome of the meeting, we expect that all the detainees will be released approximately within 48 hours," the statement emphasized.

Last January after a series of protests against the increase of bread prices, the NISS arrests without charges several opposition members particularly from the left forces.

However, Sidiq Youssef and Omer al-Diqair leader of the Sudanese Congress Party have been released for medical reasons.

Following the release of the National Umma Party members, Gosh said the release of the other political detainees depends on their political behaviour.

Darfur Bar Association issued a statement warning against such encounters, stressing the regime "intends to weaken the positions of the national forces and linking with a political compromise the rights of detainees to freedom which is guaranteed by the Constitution and the law".

Comments on the Sudan Tribune website must abide by the following rules. Contravention of these rules will lead to the user losing their Sudan Tribune account with immediate effect.

- No inciting violence
- No inappropriate or offensive language
- No racism, tribalism or sectarianism
- No inappropriate or derogatory remarks
- No deviation from the topic of the article
- No advertising, spamming or links
- No incomprehensible comments

Due to the unprecedented amount of racist and offensive language on the site, Sudan Tribune tries to vet all comments on the site.

There is now also a limit of 400 words per comment. If you want to express yourself in more detail than this allows, please e-mail your comment as an article to comment@sudantribune.com

Kind regards,

The Sudan Tribune editorial team.
  • 5 April 10:00, by khawajah

    Peculiar timing to release them. it is a set up, but it is an unlikely set up. Watch out for Ghosh! Things didn’t go well since his arrival to run the show.

    repondre message

  • 5 April 11:16, by mathet mayen

    IT CUT ME THE DAUGHTER. I SWEAR NEVER HAPPEN AGAIN. YEAH I KNOW. YOU KNOW HIM THAT IS THE NAME OF THE MAIL BOX. CUBA DAN

    repondre message

Comment on this article



GOOGLE POWERED


The following ads are provided by Google. SudanTribune has no authority on it.


s
Sudan Tribune

Promote your Page too

Latest Comments & Analysis


South Sudan Crisis: Machar vs IGAD 2018-04-04 19:47:28 By Stephen Par Kuol The regionally coordinated policy of isolating the (SPLM/A (IO) since the breakdown of ARCISS on July 8, 2016, was syndicated by subjecting its leader, Dr Riek Machar to (...)

SPLM-NORTH: What went wring? 2018-04-03 21:37:23 By John Young, PhD The crisis in the SPLM-North has led to the establishment of two warring factions, neither of which has any prospect of gaining power. While the focus of media attention has (...)

Infamous unknown gunmen of Juba 2018-04-03 21:37:10 By Isaiah Makuei Kulang Over the past few months, a new vocabulary was introduced into the South Sudanese lingua. These two words ‘unknown gunmen’, have become the phrase with which the government (...)


MORE






Latest Press Releases


Abyei celebrates Mine Awareness Day 2018-04-05 08:52:03 4 April 2018 | Abyei - The United Nations Interim Security Force for Abyei (UNISFA) and the United Nations Mine Action Service (UNMAS) commemorated the International Day for Mine Awareness and (...)

Appeal for forgiveness and pardon of John Agou Wuoi 2018-03-07 08:28:08 H.E. Salva Kiir Mayardit, President and Commander-in-Chief, of the Sudan People's Liberation Army (SPLA), Republic of South Sudan (RSS), 5th February, 2018. Through: Hon. Michael Makuei Lueth (...)

Petition for release of Agou John Wuoi from prison 2018-02-15 20:45:31 Open letter to South Sudan President Salva Kiir Your Excellency, Kindly please permit me to take this rare opportunity to appreciate you for every effort you have made toward making South Sudan (...)


MORE
sports society politics military health general finances education environment economy culture

Copyright © 2003-2018 SudanTribune - All rights reserved.