Nepalese army chief to visit war-torn South Sudan, DRC

April 3, 2018 (KAMPALA) – The Nepalese army chief of staff, General Rajendra Chhetri is on a one-week official visit to the Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC) and South Sudan starting on April 03.

A Nepalese UNAMID peacekeeper

Chhetri, who leads a four-member team, is expected, as part of his tour, to inspect Nepal army troops deployed as part of the United Nations’ peacekeeping forces, popularly known as Blue Helmets.

The army chief, the Directorate of Public Relations of the Army (DPR) said in a statement, will first inspect the peace mission in the DRC and meet its acting commander, Major General Bernard Commins, the central sector commander, Brig Gen. Vivek Tyagi and brigade commander of Ituri Brigade Brig Gen Ihteshamus Samad Choudhury.

“General Chhetri will address the Blue Helmets after inspecting the situation, operation management and resources in Nepal Army contingents,” reads the statement.

“He will then leave for South Sudan where he will meet with Chief of Army Staffs James Ajonga Mawut Unguec Ajonga,” it further added.

While in South Sudan, however, Chhetri will reportedly meet with Special Representatives of the UN Secretary General David Shearer and Force Commander Lieutenant General Frank Mushyo Kamanzi.

“Lieutenant Gen Purna Chandra Thapa will take charge of Nepal Army until CoAS Chhetri returns on April 9,” stressed DPR’s statement.

(ST)