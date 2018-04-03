 
 
 
Home | News    Tuesday 3 April 2018

Activist urges Sudan and S. Sudan to resolve border disputes

email Email
print Print
pdfSave
separation
increase
decrease
separation
separation

April 2, 2018 (JUBA) – A South Sudanese activist has appealed to Juba and Khartoum to resolve their disputes, after it recent reports of a military build-up along the border between the two countries.

JPEG - 63.9 kb
South Sudanese civil society activist Edmund Yakani (The Niles/File)

Last week, the South Sudanese army (SPLA) spokesperson, Brig. Gen. Lual Ruai Koang accused Khartoum of amassing its troops in Kuek, a border area located in South Sudan’s Northern Upper Nile state.

“Community Empowerment for Progress Organization [CEPO] is urging Sudan and South Sudan governments to sort out difference of disputes in non-violent manner. Sudan demonstration of heavy presence of military forces is bad and intimidating act,” Edmund Yakani, the executive director of CEPO, said in a statement.

“This is unacceptable and in strong terms, CEPO condemns the act”, he added.

Yakani said reports of heavy military presence are provocative acts that need to be stop immediately by the African Union High Implementation Panel (AUHIP) headed by South Africa’s Thabo Mbeki.

“Pushing for military confrontation at the border of both is destructive for both countries since their higher population and economic activities are located at the borders of both countries”, he stressed.

The activist, however, urged the AUHIP to immediately intervene on the Sudan-South Sudan border matter before it runs out of hand.

In September 2012, both Sudan and South Sudan signed a series of cooperation agreements, which covered oil, citizenship rights, security issues, banking, border trade among others.

The two countries in March 2013 signed an implementation matrix for these cooperation agreements. However, the execution of the agreements didn’t go according to the plan.

South Sudan seceded from Sudan on 9 July, 2011 following a referendum on whether the semi-autonomous region should remain a part of the country or become independent. 99% of the southern voters chose independence.

Relations between the two nations soured after South Sudan’s independence following a series of disputes over a number of issues and accusations of support to rebel groups.

(ST)

Comments on the Sudan Tribune website must abide by the following rules. Contravention of these rules will lead to the user losing their Sudan Tribune account with immediate effect.

- No inciting violence
- No inappropriate or offensive language
- No racism, tribalism or sectarianism
- No inappropriate or derogatory remarks
- No deviation from the topic of the article
- No advertising, spamming or links
- No incomprehensible comments

Due to the unprecedented amount of racist and offensive language on the site, Sudan Tribune tries to vet all comments on the site.

There is now also a limit of 400 words per comment. If you want to express yourself in more detail than this allows, please e-mail your comment as an article to comment@sudantribune.com

Kind regards,

The Sudan Tribune editorial team.
  • 3 April 09:08, by Lenin Bull

    Sudan has several plans to destabilize South Sudan since 2011. Plan A was instigating internal rebellion in South Sudan with Sudan backing, training, arming, and providing diplomatic cover. Plan B is colluding with superpowers to undermine South Sudan in the UN security Council especially US and Britain. Plan C is misappropriate oil money and starve South Sudan through looting oil proceedings.

    repondre message

  • 3 April 09:14, by Lenin Bull

    Plan D is grabbing lands in territories of South Sudan like Abiei, Panthou, Ufur Nias, Kafia Kingi, and Jebelen/Wundeeng da Ayongdit. Plan E now is to invade and provoke war between South Sudan and Sudan knowing that all the above strategies have weakened South Sudan and hence, Sudan deceive itself that it will easily win that war. But war is full of surprises. There should be no war at all.

    repondre message

  • 3 April 09:16, by Lenin Bull

    But if Sudan desires and wants it, then let us wait and see.

    repondre message

  • 3 April 10:26, by Ngor Geka

    This is a right call because already innocent civilians have started suffering at the borders

    repondre message

Comment on this article



GOOGLE POWERED


The following ads are provided by Google. SudanTribune has no authority on it.


s
Sudan Tribune

Promote your Page too

Latest Comments & Analysis


Displaced in Darfur 2018-04-03 07:20:40 By Ahmed H. Adam Thirteen years ago, in March 2005, the U.N. Security Council proclaimed that the situation in Darfur “constitute[d] a threat to international peace and security” and referred the (...)

Re-shaping Sudan’s peace roadmap 2018-04-01 20:49:31 To End War, Economic Crisis and Establish a Genuine Political Process By Yasir Arman The Roadmap Agreement of 2016, which is the only political document to have been signed by the major (...)

WHO silence prevents deployment of oral cholera vaccines in Sudan 2018-04-01 20:48:02 By Eric Reeves Cholera was first reported in Sudan in August 2016, during an outbreak in Blue Nile State. The deadly disease spread to nearly all Sudan’s eighteen states and continues to be (...)


MORE






Latest Press Releases


Appeal for forgiveness and pardon of John Agou Wuoi 2018-03-07 08:28:08 H.E. Salva Kiir Mayardit, President and Commander-in-Chief, of the Sudan People's Liberation Army (SPLA), Republic of South Sudan (RSS), 5th February, 2018. Through: Hon. Michael Makuei Lueth (...)

Petition for release of Agou John Wuoi from prison 2018-02-15 20:45:31 Open letter to South Sudan President Salva Kiir Your Excellency, Kindly please permit me to take this rare opportunity to appreciate you for every effort you have made toward making South Sudan (...)

AUHIP Communiqué on Sudan & SPLM-N talks for cessation of hostilities agreement 2018-02-05 13:04:16 African Union High-Level Implementation Panel for Sudan and South Sudan Joint Statement on Unilateral Ceasefire, Cessation of Hostilities and Completion of Negotiations 1) With the facilitation (...)


MORE
sports society politics military health general finances education environment economy culture

Copyright © 2003-2018 SudanTribune - All rights reserved.