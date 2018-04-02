Sudanese Communists say Sudan Call structures derail opposition unity

April 1, 2018 (KHARTOUM) - The Sudanese Communist Party (SCP) slammed the outcome of the recent meeting of the opposition alliance Sudan Call saying the setup of a leadership council is an attempt to derail opposition unity.

Leaders of the opposition "Sudan Call" sign an agreement on the alliance’s structures in Paris on 22 April 2016 (ST Photo)

In a four-day meeting held in the French capital Paris, the Sudan Call picked Sadiq al-Mahdi, the leader of the National Umma Party as the chairman of the opposition umbrella. The meeting also chose Sudan Liberation Movement leader, Minni Minnawi, as a secretary general of the coalition which encompasses political and armed groups.

The SCP Central Committee on Friday held a meeting on 30 March to discuss the political situation in the country for the first time since the beginning of the year 2018 which witnessed a series of demonstrations to protest the increase of bread prices.

In a statement released on Sunday, the Central Committee said Paris meeting had been convened by regional and international forces in a "bid to circumvent" the unity and uprising of the opposition and "excluded key (opposition) forces" including the Communist Party, despite its demand to adjourn it.

The statement, however, said the outcome of the meeting was partially positive but the opposition agreement (to review) the African Union-brokered roadmap for a negotiated settlement is a "setback for the gains reached by the mass movement" and inflicts" despair and frustration on the popular forces".

"In addition, the structuration process which took place at the last meeting confuses the masses and appears as if there are two centres of opposition, an attempt to derail the unity of the opposition and control the mass movement," further said the statement.

The statement further asserted the SCP’s determination to deal with the opposition forces that agree with party’s position over the regime overthrow and establishment of a democratic alternative.

In April 2016, the Sudanese Communist Party participated for the last time in the Sudan Call meeting.

At the time it backed a proposal to name the chairman of the National Consensus Forces (NCF) Farouk Abu Issa as head of the “Sudan Call” inside Sudan to lead the opposition protests inside the country, while the leader of the National Umma Party (NUP) al-Sadiq al-Mahdi was proposed as head of the alliance abroad to lead the negotiations and diplomatic work.

Also, at that meeting, the left party considered the African Union proposed roadmap is not inclusive because it was between the government and the armed groups and the National Umma Party.

Also, it underlined that the peace plan was not comprehensive pointing that it comes against the recommendations of the AU Peace and Security Council (AUPSC) in its 539th meeting in August 2015 which provide to hold a preparatory meeting to discuss the procedural matters of the national dialogue.

At the time Khartoum rejected this step saying the opposition groups have to come and join the government led internal national dialogue and pledged to take a number of measures to create a conducive environment for the peace process.

(ST)