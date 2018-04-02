April 1, 2018 (JUBA) - South Sudan rebels say they repulsed an attack by pro-government forces in the areas of Ketbek and Padanyang in the Upper Nile state region on Saturday and Sunday morning.

The map of Upper Nile state

The rebels’ deputy spokesperson, Lam Paul Gabriel told Sudan Tribune that the attackers were repulsed with “heavy defeat”.

“The regime’s forces left their position in Wechyaradiw and attacked the SPLA-IO [the armed opposition faction] controlled areas of Ketbek and Padanyang. However, the SPLA-IO gallant forces repulsed the attackers, pursuing them to where they came from,” he added.

He said accused pro-government forces of randomly shelling civilian locations and thus causing massive displacements of area civilians.

Sudan Tribune could, however, not independently verify such claims.

Meanwhile Lam accused pro-government forces of attacking their positions at Kimu village in Kajo-Keji county of Central Equatoria state.

Similar offensives, he further stated, occurred in Bieh state, after government troops launched offensives on the armed opposition positions in Rimni, aiming to capture Lanken, but were all repulsed.

“Several boxes of ammunition were captured and more than 10 enemies were killed. The regime decided to send reinforcement from Jonglei state to complete the mission of reaching Lanken in the next round,” Lam said in a statement.

Fighting between the warring parties have intensified in recent weeks, with each of the two sides accusing the other of renewing fighting ahead of the next round of peace talks to end the ongoing civil war due in the Ethiopian capital, Addis Ababa this month.

(ST)