SPLM-IO calls for regional, international pressures to allow medical access to James Dak



March 30, 2018 (JUBA) - The Opposition SPLM-IO called for urgent regional and international pressures on the South Sudanese government to allow the death-sentenced spokesperson of the group leader James Gadet Dak access to necessary medical care and family visits. to which he is entitled under international human rights law.

In a statement extended to Sudan Tribune on Friday SPLM (IO) Director of Information and Public Relations Puok, Both Baluang said Dak is currently sick and has been suffering from High blood pressure and Typhoid/Malaria.

Riek Machar’s spokesperson has been denied access to doctors, medication or visitation rights and "other harsh treatments during nights by the regime security operatives in Juba", further said the statement.

"The SPLM/SPLA (IO) condemns in the strongest words such barbaric and terroristic act, Which amounted to a flagrant violation of human rights. The movement, therefore, calls on the IGAD, AU, Troika and the UN for rapid intervention in order to spare James Gatdet’s Life."

On 13 February, a South Sudanese special court sentenced Dak to death by hanging for treason. He had unlawfully detained by the Kenyan authorities and transferred from Kenya to South Sudan in November 2016.

Amnesty International called to quash the death sentence on Dak pointing he had no legal representation for more than a month.

"The South Sudanese government should immediately establish an official moratorium on executions with a view to abolishing this cruel and inhuman penalty," said Sarah Jackson, Amnesty International’s Deputy Regional Director for East Africa.

