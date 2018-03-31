 
 
 
Home | News    Saturday 31 March 2018

SPLM-IO calls for regional, international pressures to allow medical access to James Dak

email Email
print Print
pdfSave
separation
increase
decrease
separation
separation

James Gatdet Dak sits inside the dock in the High Court in Juba, South Sudan February 12, 2018. (Photo Reuters-Samir Bol)
March 30, 2018 (JUBA) - The Opposition SPLM-IO called for urgent regional and international pressures on the South Sudanese government to allow the death-sentenced spokesperson of the group leader James Gadet Dak access to necessary medical care and family visits. to which he is entitled under international human rights law.

In a statement extended to Sudan Tribune on Friday SPLM (IO) Director of Information and Public Relations Puok, Both Baluang said Dak is currently sick and has been suffering from High blood pressure and Typhoid/Malaria.

Riek Machar’s spokesperson has been denied access to doctors, medication or visitation rights and "other harsh treatments during nights by the regime security operatives in Juba", further said the statement.

"The SPLM/SPLA (IO) condemns in the strongest words such barbaric and terroristic act, Which amounted to a flagrant violation of human rights. The movement, therefore, calls on the IGAD, AU, Troika and the UN for rapid intervention in order to spare James Gatdet’s Life."

On 13 February, a South Sudanese special court sentenced Dak to death by hanging for treason. He had unlawfully detained by the Kenyan authorities and transferred from Kenya to South Sudan in November 2016.

Amnesty International called to quash the death sentence on Dak pointing he had no legal representation for more than a month.

"The South Sudanese government should immediately establish an official moratorium on executions with a view to abolishing this cruel and inhuman penalty," said Sarah Jackson, Amnesty International’s Deputy Regional Director for East Africa.

(ST)

Comments on the Sudan Tribune website must abide by the following rules. Contravention of these rules will lead to the user losing their Sudan Tribune account with immediate effect.

- No inciting violence
- No inappropriate or offensive language
- No racism, tribalism or sectarianism
- No inappropriate or derogatory remarks
- No deviation from the topic of the article
- No advertising, spamming or links
- No incomprehensible comments

Due to the unprecedented amount of racist and offensive language on the site, Sudan Tribune tries to vet all comments on the site.

There is now also a limit of 400 words per comment. If you want to express yourself in more detail than this allows, please e-mail your comment as an article to comment@sudantribune.com

Kind regards,

The Sudan Tribune editorial team.
  • 31 March 07:38, by Garang Akeen Tong

    Puok Bulang

    James Gatdet Dak is already sentence to death by hanging, he is a death body, don,t ask International community to presure Juba regime for release, but ask your Dr. Riak to release the death body of Gatdet Dak for burial, forget about his health.

    repondre message

    • 31 March 07:52, by Garang Akeen Tong

      Puok bulang

      Continues asking the very people who push you to fight gov,t for help, to fight on your behave, because your damn I.O have nowhere to seen in south sudan.

      repondre message

  • 31 March 10:15, by Eastern

    Garang Akeen,

    Now your English language is SUPERB! Killing James Gatdet Dak is doing one thing, but fighting multiple rebellions by the regime is quite another! The cattle camp champions in Juba masquerading as a government whereas not is what you should be worried about!

    repondre message

Comment on this article



GOOGLE POWERED


The following ads are provided by Google. SudanTribune has no authority on it.


s
Sudan Tribune

Promote your Page too

Latest Comments & Analysis


Comment on Amb Telar Ring Deng open letter to Hon Gatkuoth 2018-03-30 08:07:33 By Antonio Bior Manyal Having carefully read the Ambassador Telar Ring Deng open letter to Hon Ezekiel L Gatkuoth, here is my quick comment. While fully agreeing with Amb Telar for the purpose (...)

Youth would learn nothing from Lueth’s leadership 2018-03-30 07:51:22 By Sirir Gabriel Michelle Grace Phiri a 19-year-old university student from Malawi who is also an active member of the Youth Action Movement (YAM) in her country, and advocate against Child (...)

Is IGAD complicit in the confinement of Riek Machar? 2018-03-29 12:01:39 By Duop Chak Wuol In most organized societies, keeping someone in detainment who did not commit any crime is a criminal act punishable by law. However, in its 61st extra-ordinary session held on (...)


MORE






Latest Press Releases


Appeal for forgiveness and pardon of John Agou Wuoi 2018-03-07 08:28:08 H.E. Salva Kiir Mayardit, President and Commander-in-Chief, of the Sudan People's Liberation Army (SPLA), Republic of South Sudan (RSS), 5th February, 2018. Through: Hon. Michael Makuei Lueth (...)

Petition for release of Agou John Wuoi from prison 2018-02-15 20:45:31 Open letter to South Sudan President Salva Kiir Your Excellency, Kindly please permit me to take this rare opportunity to appreciate you for every effort you have made toward making South Sudan (...)

AUHIP Communiqué on Sudan & SPLM-N talks for cessation of hostilities agreement 2018-02-05 13:04:16 African Union High-Level Implementation Panel for Sudan and South Sudan Joint Statement on Unilateral Ceasefire, Cessation of Hostilities and Completion of Negotiations 1) With the facilitation (...)


MORE
sports society politics military health general finances education environment economy culture

Copyright © 2003-2018 SudanTribune - All rights reserved.