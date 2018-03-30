 
 
 
Home | News    Friday 30 March 2018

Vivacell in talks with S. Sudan authorities after closure

email Email
print Print
pdfSave
separation
increase
decrease
separation
separation

March 29, 2018 (JUBA) – The President of the Lebanese-based telecom operator (Vivacell), Pierre Fattouch is in South Sudan for talks with government, a day after authorities shut down the company.

JPEG - 30.2 kb
Chairman of Vivacell mobile network, Pierre Fattouch (Photo by John Agou)

Fattouch is seeking to end a dispute with the Juba government over the $60 million tax the mobile operator reportedly owes government.

The National Communications Authority (NCA) said Vivacell failed to pay over $60 million taxes since its inception, prompting its closure.

The Director-General of the regulatory body, Lado Wani Kenyi said they made some progress in the talks, but gave no details.

In a statement issued last week, the mobile operator, said it was working with the country’s authorities to resolve the current impasse.

"We are expeditiously working with the relevant authorities to have the matter resolved and we are confident that our operations shall continue across the country,” Vivacell said in a 21 March statement.

Owned by the Lebanon-based Fattouch Investment Group, Vivacell launched its Global System for Mobile communication (GSM) network in February 2009. By early 2011, however, the mobile operator said it had achieved network coverage in all South Sudan’s 10 state capitals, and along main roads from Juba to Yei and Bor.

South Sudan currently has two other mobile phone operators, MTN and Zain, with reportedly less than 4 million subscribers.

(ST)

Comments on the Sudan Tribune website must abide by the following rules. Contravention of these rules will lead to the user losing their Sudan Tribune account with immediate effect.

- No inciting violence
- No inappropriate or offensive language
- No racism, tribalism or sectarianism
- No inappropriate or derogatory remarks
- No deviation from the topic of the article
- No advertising, spamming or links
- No incomprehensible comments

Due to the unprecedented amount of racist and offensive language on the site, Sudan Tribune tries to vet all comments on the site.

There is now also a limit of 400 words per comment. If you want to express yourself in more detail than this allows, please e-mail your comment as an article to comment@sudantribune.com

Kind regards,

The Sudan Tribune editorial team.

Comment on this article



GOOGLE POWERED


The following ads are provided by Google. SudanTribune has no authority on it.


s
Sudan Tribune

Promote your Page too

Latest Comments & Analysis


Comment on Amb Telar Ring Deng open letter to Hon Gatkuoth 2018-03-30 08:07:33 By Antonio Bior Manyal Having carefully read the Ambassador Telar Ring Deng open letter to Hon Ezekiel L Gatkuoth, here is my quick comment. While fully agreeing with Amb Telar for the purpose (...)

What Youth would learn nothing from Lueth’s leadership 2018-03-30 07:51:22 By Sirir Gabriel Michelle Grace Phiri a 19-year-old university student from Malawi who is also an active member of the Youth Action Movement (YAM) in her country, and advocate against Child (...)

Is IGAD complicit in the confinement of Riek Machar? 2018-03-29 12:01:39 By Duop Chak Wuol In most organized societies, keeping someone in detainment who did not commit any crime is a criminal act punishable by law. However, in its 61st extra-ordinary session held on (...)


MORE






Latest Press Releases


Appeal for forgiveness and pardon of John Agou Wuoi 2018-03-07 08:28:08 H.E. Salva Kiir Mayardit, President and Commander-in-Chief, of the Sudan People's Liberation Army (SPLA), Republic of South Sudan (RSS), 5th February, 2018. Through: Hon. Michael Makuei Lueth (...)

Petition for release of Agou John Wuoi from prison 2018-02-15 20:45:31 Open letter to South Sudan President Salva Kiir Your Excellency, Kindly please permit me to take this rare opportunity to appreciate you for every effort you have made toward making South Sudan (...)

AUHIP Communiqué on Sudan & SPLM-N talks for cessation of hostilities agreement 2018-02-05 13:04:16 African Union High-Level Implementation Panel for Sudan and South Sudan Joint Statement on Unilateral Ceasefire, Cessation of Hostilities and Completion of Negotiations 1) With the facilitation (...)


MORE
sports society politics military health general finances education environment economy culture

Copyright © 2003-2018 SudanTribune - All rights reserved.