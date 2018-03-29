 
 
 
Home | News    Thursday 29 March 2018

S. Sudan ceasefire body warns against alleged clashes in Equatoria and Upper Nile

email Email
print Print
pdfSave
separation
increase
decrease
separation
separation

Sudan Peoples Liberation Army (SPLA) soldiers singing pro-war song (AFP file photo)

March 29, 2018 (JUBA) - South Sudan the Ceasefire and Transitional Security Arrangements Monitoring Mechanism (CTSAMM) Thursday warned the warring parties against the recent clashes and asserted that spoilers would be held accountable.

The strongly-worded statement came after reports of attacks by both parties in the southern area of Central Equatoria and areas of Upper Nile.

In line with the cessation of hostilities agreement signed last December the South Sudanese army and the SPLA-IO pledged to observe a full ceasefire including the freezing of forces and military movements without prior authority of CTSAMM.

"The 61st Extra-Ordinary Session of IGAD Council of Ministers (on 26 March 2018) underscored its resolve to bring any violators of ACOH and spoilers of the peace process to account," said the statement.

The monitoring body said it would continue to monitor these developments and will send Monitoring and Verification Teams (MVTs) to the areas affected as soon as possible to determine whether any violation has taken place.

The CTSAMM stressed that any violation will be referred to the IGAD Council of Ministers and JMEC.

"Where MVTs are required to conduct investigations, parties are reminded of their obligation to guarantee free movement and unhindered access," it added.

(ST)

Comments on the Sudan Tribune website must abide by the following rules. Contravention of these rules will lead to the user losing their Sudan Tribune account with immediate effect.

- No inciting violence
- No inappropriate or offensive language
- No racism, tribalism or sectarianism
- No inappropriate or derogatory remarks
- No deviation from the topic of the article
- No advertising, spamming or links
- No incomprehensible comments

Due to the unprecedented amount of racist and offensive language on the site, Sudan Tribune tries to vet all comments on the site.

There is now also a limit of 400 words per comment. If you want to express yourself in more detail than this allows, please e-mail your comment as an article to comment@sudantribune.com

Kind regards,

The Sudan Tribune editorial team.
  • 29 March 21:38, by garrak1520

    No Need of going around the bush, we know the violators, it is the SPLM of Salva Kiir. The government does not want peace; well stated by the VP, Taban Ding, no chance for peace between the government and opposition, so why search further, it is the SPLM. Time for IGAD to act as organization that can make change to the pitiful life of the South Sudanese, by calling the government as peace spoile

    repondre message

  • 29 March 21:57, by Games

    Since dayone, we all know that the JCE leads rotten regime have never stick on what they signed in the paper...

    repondre message

  • 30 March 00:01, by pilot

    Juba Government is not ready for any deal that may bring about the total peace,as that mean giving up some of the positions to others parties.
    The cease fire monitoring body need to be clear in reporting their findings in stead of saying both parties have violet the cease fire.

    repondre message

Comment on this article



GOOGLE POWERED


The following ads are provided by Google. SudanTribune has no authority on it.


s
Sudan Tribune

Promote your Page too

Latest Comments & Analysis


Is IGAD complicit in the confinement of Riek Machar? 2018-03-29 12:01:39 By Duop Chak Wuol In most organized societies, keeping someone in detainment who did not commit any crime is a criminal act punishable by law. However, in its 61st extra-ordinary session held on (...)

Are we witnessing a ’new scramble for Africa’? 2018-03-29 11:55:48 Superpowers are once again competing for influence in Africa. It's time for the continent to reclaim its sovereignty by Ahmed H Adam The world's most powerful nations are once again competing (...)

Special Appeal to President Kiir to forgive and pardon John Agou Wuoi 2018-03-26 11:18:23 His Excellency Salva Kiir Mayardit, President and Commander-in-Chief, of the Sudan People's Liberation Army (SPLA), Republic of South Sudan, Juba. Subject: Special appeal to president Kiir to (...)


MORE






Latest Press Releases


Appeal for forgiveness and pardon of John Agou Wuoi 2018-03-07 08:28:08 H.E. Salva Kiir Mayardit, President and Commander-in-Chief, of the Sudan People's Liberation Army (SPLA), Republic of South Sudan (RSS), 5th February, 2018. Through: Hon. Michael Makuei Lueth (...)

Petition for release of Agou John Wuoi from prison 2018-02-15 20:45:31 Open letter to South Sudan President Salva Kiir Your Excellency, Kindly please permit me to take this rare opportunity to appreciate you for every effort you have made toward making South Sudan (...)

AUHIP Communiqué on Sudan & SPLM-N talks for cessation of hostilities agreement 2018-02-05 13:04:16 African Union High-Level Implementation Panel for Sudan and South Sudan Joint Statement on Unilateral Ceasefire, Cessation of Hostilities and Completion of Negotiations 1) With the facilitation (...)


MORE
sports society politics military health general finances education environment economy culture

Copyright © 2003-2018 SudanTribune - All rights reserved.