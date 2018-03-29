 
 
 
Home | News    Thursday 29 March 2018

Japan donates US $1m for mine action in South Sudan

email Email
print Print
pdfSave
separation
increase
decrease
separation
separation

March 28, 2018 (JUBA) - The Government of Japan has contributed $1 million for the mine action project dubbed “Enhancing the Humanitarian Mine Action Programme in South Sudan”.

JPEG - 33.6 kb
Sign warning drivers in South Sudan to stay on the road or they might encounter land mines (Photo minefields.com)

Over the past six years, Japan has contributed over US $14 million to mine action operations in South Sudan, enabling the clearance of 3,034,713 sqm of land, the removal of 20,180 explosive hazards and the delivery of Mine Risk Education to 140,800 people, including 91,144 children.

Decades of civil war and continued conflict has littered vast areas of South Sudan with explosive hazards. Despite the Agreement on Cessation of Hostilities signed by the Government of South Sudan and opposition parties in December 2017, armed violence and clashes have continued throughout the country.

The continued use of explosive weapons, such as rockets, grenades and mortars, has hindered the safe movement of the civilian population as well as the delivery of critical humanitarian assistance.

An estimated 6.3 million people in South Sudan – half the population – now live in counties where their safety is threatened by the presence of landmines and explosive remnants of war (ERW).

While approximately 150 new hazardous areas are discovered every month, the full extent of contamination is unknown with large areas of the country requiring survey.

Continued funding from Japan will reportedly support four Field Assessment Teams (FATs) to mitigate the impact of explosive hazards, through survey and clearance as well as the provision of Mine Risk Education for conflict-affected populations.

The teams will provide national coverage from their bases in Bentiu, Bor, Malakal, and Wau to facilitate response in areas prioritized by humanitarian and development partners.

In South Sudan, mine action is a critical enabler of humanitarian aid, a key driver of socioeconomic development, and a strong promoter of Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs).

“The Government of Japan is committed to providing humanitarian, capacity building and development assistance to South Sudanese people. The US $1,000,000 assistance announced recently is part of the US $34 million assistance package to South Sudan,” the Japanese envoy to South Sudan, Seiji Okada said in a statement.

He added, “We trust UNMAS, together with its partners, will continue its important work of clearing land for people to go back to that land, so that they can engage in livelihood activities such as agriculture.”

The UNMAS South Sudan programme director, Tim Lardner, UNMAS lauded the Japanese government for its financial support.

“We admire Japan’s strong initiative and vital support for global mine action activities and for UNMAS. The Japanese people’s US $9.3 million donations to UNMAS for this year will benefit mine action programmes in six countries, including Afghanistan, Democratic Republic of Congo, Iraq, Sudan, Syria as well as South Sudan,” he said.

Japan has continued to be a supportive partner in mine action to South Sudan.

Last year, Japan supported risk mitigation of explosive hazards through survey and clearance, as well as risk education, but also maintained an important role in allowing UNMAS to work with government, through Mine Action Authority.

“It is great to have such a steady and reliable partner," stressed Lardner.

(ST)

Comments on the Sudan Tribune website must abide by the following rules. Contravention of these rules will lead to the user losing their Sudan Tribune account with immediate effect.

- No inciting violence
- No inappropriate or offensive language
- No racism, tribalism or sectarianism
- No inappropriate or derogatory remarks
- No deviation from the topic of the article
- No advertising, spamming or links
- No incomprehensible comments

Due to the unprecedented amount of racist and offensive language on the site, Sudan Tribune tries to vet all comments on the site.

There is now also a limit of 400 words per comment. If you want to express yourself in more detail than this allows, please e-mail your comment as an article to comment@sudantribune.com

Kind regards,

The Sudan Tribune editorial team.
  • 29 March 11:31, by Koryom2

    My South Sudanese fools, no country on the face of earth has ever developed with the evil *white American, the UK, their cloned so-called arabs of North Sudan, their evil juus, their Arab of Arabia in their backyard & some of their creepy allies in between. We are here fellows, if some of you losers have some rubbishes in the so-called *UN-UNIMISS project in our country* then take the hell>>>

    repondre message

    • 29 March 11:42, by Koryom2

      out of our country, South Africa & Kenya. We are not part of your the so-called ANGLO-AMERICA fools, We are conquering men. We are back fools. Let the Bantus from South Africa, Kenya, Uganda, Rwanda, Nigeria, Chad, the evil juus, Saudi Arabia, our cloned arabs of North Sudan, the so-called cloned ethiopians & we are going to bomb the evil white people out of Africa once & for all>>>

      repondre message

Comment on this article



GOOGLE POWERED


The following ads are provided by Google. SudanTribune has no authority on it.


s
Sudan Tribune

Promote your Page too

Latest Comments & Analysis


Special Appeal to President Kiir to forgive and pardon John Agou Wuoi 2018-03-26 11:18:23 His Excellency Salva Kiir Mayardit, President and Commander-in-Chief, of the Sudan People's Liberation Army (SPLA), Republic of South Sudan, Juba. Subject: Special appeal to president Kiir to (...)

Open letter to Hon. Ezekiel Lol Gatkuoth 2018-03-25 09:36:12 By Amb. Telar Ring Deng. I write this open letter in response to the most unfortunate incendiary allegations widely circulated by Hon. Ezekiel Lol Gatkuoth and register my utmost disgust and (...)

SPLM wrangling and its impact on December 2013 crisis 2018-03-24 23:43:20 By Hon Arop Madut Arop In this article, I will attempt to answer one basic question as to whether it was political wrangling in the Ruling SPLM party was to blame for the December 15th 20013 (...)


MORE






Latest Press Releases


Appeal for forgiveness and pardon of John Agou Wuoi 2018-03-07 08:28:08 H.E. Salva Kiir Mayardit, President and Commander-in-Chief, of the Sudan People's Liberation Army (SPLA), Republic of South Sudan (RSS), 5th February, 2018. Through: Hon. Michael Makuei Lueth (...)

Petition for release of Agou John Wuoi from prison 2018-02-15 20:45:31 Open letter to South Sudan President Salva Kiir Your Excellency, Kindly please permit me to take this rare opportunity to appreciate you for every effort you have made toward making South Sudan (...)

AUHIP Communiqué on Sudan & SPLM-N talks for cessation of hostilities agreement 2018-02-05 13:04:16 African Union High-Level Implementation Panel for Sudan and South Sudan Joint Statement on Unilateral Ceasefire, Cessation of Hostilities and Completion of Negotiations 1) With the facilitation (...)


MORE
sports society politics military health general finances education environment economy culture

Copyright © 2003-2018 SudanTribune - All rights reserved.