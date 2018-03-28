Founding meeting of Horn of Africa economic community to be held in Khartoum in April

March 28, 2018 (KHARTOUM) - The founding meeting of the Economic Community of the Horn of Africa (ECHA) will be held in Khartoum on 12 April, said Sudan’s State Foreign Minister Mohamed Abdallah Idriss
On Wednesday, state minister at the presidency and director of the president’s offices Hatim Hassan Bakhit presided over the meeting of the ECHA’s coordination committee.
Following the meeting, Idriss told reporters the meetings of the experts from 9 to 10 April and foreign ministers on 11 April would precede the ECHA presidential summit.
He pointed out that the ECHA which includes Sudan, Ethiopia, Somalia, Eritrea and Djibouti aims to achieve political coordination and economic integration in areas of investment, trade and exchange of information and expertise.
The Sudanese minister added the draft statute for the ECHA had been developed, saying President Omer al-Bashir has extended the invitations for his counterparts to attend the meeting.
(ST)
