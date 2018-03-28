Three killed in knife attack in eastern Sudan mosque



March 27, 2018 (KHARTOUM) - A Sudanese radical Islamist killed and wounded several worshippers with a knife inside a mosque in eastern Sudan town of Kassala on Tuesday before to be killed.

Kassala State Police Director Yahia al-Hadi told Sudan Tribune that three were killed in the attack which took place after the Isha’a – the night prayer at a mosque in Makram neighbourhood.

Al Hadi explained that Takfiri, an extremist Islamist, asked the imam after the prayer to allow him to address the worshippers following what he argued with the worship leader and stabbed him and others with a knife.

He further added that the attacker killed two people before to be killed by the worshippers who sought to stop him. Also, five wounded people were brought to the hospital after the stabbing at the mosque.

However, he said the wounded are listed in stable condition.

For his part, the State Information Minister Majzoub Abu Musa told Sudan Tribune, the extremist is likely a follower of the group of Takfir Takfir wal-Hijra, a violent extremist group.

The minister added that the security services are investigating the attack to uncover more about the circumstances of the incident.

