S. Sudan army says hunting for senior officer’s killers

March 27, 2018 (JUBA) - The South Sudanese army (SPLA) in collaboration with the members of the national security services and other organized forces including criminal investigation department have mounted a search for culprits linked to Monday’s killing of a senior military officer.

JPEG - 16.4 kb
Deceased military officer Colonel John Malou (File)

Colonel John Malou, who was an instructor at Dr. John Garang Military Command Staff was killed in Gudele, an outskirt west of the capital, Juba.

No group or individuals have claimed any responsibility for the killing.

The army spokesman Brigadier General Lul Ruai Koang said they were “still searching for the culprits so that they can face the law”.

The deceased military officer was a close associate of the former assistant chief of defence forces for operations, training and intelligence, Lieutenant General Marial Chanuong Yol.

Security experts attribute the senior officer’s death to speculations that he could have been among officers suspected of maintaining contacts with the former army chief of staff and might rebel in protest of the removal of General Yol from active military service.

(ST)

  • 28 March 09:12, by Eastern

    Typical of Dinka culture of violence. These cattle camp champions step on one another’s toes in the remote cattle camps and they come to settle their scores here in Juba; mostly in Gudele, Sherikat or Lologo. Every month here in Juba, a high profile Dinka man gets killed by one of their own. Sad.

    • 28 March 09:27, by Games

      Wish they are killing themselves in big numbers. These useless creatures are curse to this country

