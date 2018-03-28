Sudanese president receives new letter from Emir of Qatar

March 27, 2018 (KHARTOUM) - Sudanese President Omer al-Bashir has received a new letter from the Emir of Qatar Tamim Bin Hamad Al Thani, said the foreign ministry spokesperson on Tuesday.

Sudanese president Omer Hassan al-Bashir (L) meeting with Qatar Emir Sheikh Tamim Bin Hamad al-Thani in Doha May 24, 2015 (QNA)

The letter, which is the second within less than a month, was handed over by the Qatari Ambassador to Khartoum, Rashid Bin Abdul Rahman Al Nuiami to the state minister at the foreign ministry Mohamed Abdallah Idris.

The short statement didn’t refer to the content of the letter but said Idris and Al-Nuiami discussed "the bilateral relations between the two brotherly countries and ways to strengthen it in the interest of both sides".

On 10 March, President Omer al-Bashir received the Qatari Foreign Minister Mohammed bin Abdul Rahman Al Thani who handed over a letter from the Emir of Qatar.

Sudan refused to take part in the rift between Saudi Arabia, Bahrain, Egypt and the United Arab Emirates and Qatar. Khartoum declared its support to the Kuwaiti mediation which has been rejected by the four countries.

Qatar agreed this week to fund a big project to develop the infrastructures of Suakin seaport on the Red Sea. The project will allow Sudan to serve as a transit country for central Africa countries.

Qatar is the sponsor of Darfur peace process and supported Sudan economically in the past years. Also, the tiny Gulf state has over $2.4 billion investments in the east African country.

(ST)