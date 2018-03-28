 
 
 
Home | News    Wednesday 28 March 2018

South Sudan shuts down telecom operator over tax row

email Email
print Print
pdfSave
separation
increase
decrease
separation
separation

March 27, 2018 (JUBA) – Authorities in South Sudan have officially shutdown the mobile telecom operator Vivacell after the company reportedly failed to remit taxes worth up to $60 million.

The information minister, Michael Makuei Lueth said the directive follows Vivacell’s failure to fulfill its obligations as required by government.

The mobile operator, in a statement issued last week, acknowledged the National Communications Authority’s (NCA) order, which vowed to suspend its operations within a week from issuing a public notice.

"We are expeditiously working with the relevant authorities to have the matter resolved and we are confident that our operations shall continue across the country,” Vivacell said in a 21 March statement.

The mobile telecom operator is yet to react to the government’s latest decision.

Vivacell, owned by the Lebanon-based Fattouch Investment Group, launched its Global System for Mobile communication (GSM) network in February 2009. By early 2011, the company said it had achieved network coverage in all of South Sudan’s 10 state capitals, and along main roads from Juba to Yei and Bor.

South Sudan currently has two other mobile phone operators, MTN and Zain, with reportedly less than 4 million subscribers in the country.

(ST)

Comments on the Sudan Tribune website must abide by the following rules. Contravention of these rules will lead to the user losing their Sudan Tribune account with immediate effect.

- No inciting violence
- No inappropriate or offensive language
- No racism, tribalism or sectarianism
- No inappropriate or derogatory remarks
- No deviation from the topic of the article
- No advertising, spamming or links
- No incomprehensible comments

Due to the unprecedented amount of racist and offensive language on the site, Sudan Tribune tries to vet all comments on the site.

There is now also a limit of 400 words per comment. If you want to express yourself in more detail than this allows, please e-mail your comment as an article to comment@sudantribune.com

Kind regards,

The Sudan Tribune editorial team.

Comment on this article



GOOGLE POWERED


The following ads are provided by Google. SudanTribune has no authority on it.


s
Sudan Tribune

Promote your Page too

Latest Comments & Analysis


Special Appeal to President Kiir to forgive and pardon John Agou Wuoi 2018-03-26 11:18:23 His Excellency Salva Kiir Mayardit, President and Commander-in-Chief, of the Sudan People's Liberation Army (SPLA), Republic of South Sudan, Juba. Subject: Special appeal to president Kiir to (...)

Open letter to Hon. Ezekiel Lol Gatkuoth 2018-03-25 09:36:12 By Amb. Telar Ring Deng. I write this open letter in response to the most unfortunate incendiary allegations widely circulated by Hon. Ezekiel Lol Gatkuoth and register my utmost disgust and (...)

SPLM wrangling and its impact on December 2013 crisis 2018-03-24 23:43:20 By Hon Arop Madut Arop In this article, I will attempt to answer one basic question as to whether it was political wrangling in the Ruling SPLM party was to blame for the December 15th 20013 (...)


MORE






Latest Press Releases


Appeal for forgiveness and pardon of John Agou Wuoi 2018-03-07 08:28:08 H.E. Salva Kiir Mayardit, President and Commander-in-Chief, of the Sudan People's Liberation Army (SPLA), Republic of South Sudan (RSS), 5th February, 2018. Through: Hon. Michael Makuei Lueth (...)

Petition for release of Agou John Wuoi from prison 2018-02-15 20:45:31 Open letter to South Sudan President Salva Kiir Your Excellency, Kindly please permit me to take this rare opportunity to appreciate you for every effort you have made toward making South Sudan (...)

AUHIP Communiqué on Sudan & SPLM-N talks for cessation of hostilities agreement 2018-02-05 13:04:16 African Union High-Level Implementation Panel for Sudan and South Sudan Joint Statement on Unilateral Ceasefire, Cessation of Hostilities and Completion of Negotiations 1) With the facilitation (...)


MORE
sports society politics military health general finances education environment economy culture

Copyright © 2003-2018 SudanTribune - All rights reserved.