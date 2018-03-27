Germany to convince Sudanese rebels to come to negotiating table: Ambassador



March 27, 2018 (KHARTOUM) - German Ambassador to Sudan Ulrich Kluckner said they agreed with the Sudanese government to make contacts with Darfur holdout groups to convince them to join the national dialogue and the drafting of the permanent constitution in preparation to participate in the 2020 elections.

On Tuesday, the German envoy discussed with the Sudanese presidential assistant Faisal Hassan Ibrahim the latest developments in Sudan’s peace process and the African Union efforts in this regard.

Following the meeting, Kluckner stressed his country’s support for the African mediation efforts to resolve the differences between the Sudanese government and the rebel movements and the Sudan Call to achieve peace in the country.

He pointed out that they would contact the Darfur rebels and to seek to create a conducive climate to enable the opposition to join the national dialogue and participate in the drafting of the constitution ahead of the 2020 elections.

The German ambassador added the meeting also discussed the development aid to Sudan, saying the German Cooperation Agency “GIZ” has opened two new offices in Gedaref and South Darfur states to provide development aid to the residents.

He welcomed the lifting of the U.S. economic sanctions on Sudan, saying his country would discuss with Washington ways to remove Sudan’s name from the U.S. list of countries sponsors of terrorism as soon as possible.

The government and the opposition Sudan Call alliance including the political forces and the armed movements signed in March and August 2016 the Roadmap Agreement brokered by the African Union High-Level Implementation Panel (AUHIP) including several steps towards their participation in a national constitutional process inside Sudan.

However, the parties failed to sign a cessation of hostilities and humanitarian agreements that are seen crucial before to move forward in the roadmap implementation process.

Following a five-day meeting in Paris this month, the Sudan Call accused the government of repudiating the roadmap by holding a dialogue without the participation of the opposition.

The alliance also reviewed the roadmap and called for holding an inclusive dialogue, saying it has sent an official letter to the AUHIP containing a detailed position on the agreement on the bases of the United Nations-African Union resolutions.

(ST)