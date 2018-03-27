Chinese peacemakers arrive in Jebel Marra: UNAMID



March 27, 2018 (KHARTOUM) - The hybrid peacekeeping mission in Darfur (UNAMID) on Monday said a convoy transporting Chinese peacekeepers has arrived in Golo, Jebel Marra.

In June 2017, the UN Security Council extended the UNAMID mandate for another year and redefined its mandate to play a double role.

In Jebel Marra, the force has to continue to protect civilians and ensure the delivery of emergency relief. In the other areas of Darfur, the mission has to focus on stabilising the situation.

On January 28, the Sudanese government officially handed over a land to UNAMID to establish a Temporary Operating Base (TOB) in Golo, Jebel Marra.

Last February, the Mission circulated photos of preliminary establishments at the TOB.

In a brief statement seen by Sudan Tribune on Monday, the Mission said the Chinese peacemakers have arrived in Golo “after a long and gruelling trip from El Fasher, North Darfur”.

“They will play a crucial role in the establishment of UNAMID’s Temporary Operating Base in the area, by carrying out engineering tasks such as grading the land, constructing field defences and setting up tent accommodations” read the statement

A tripartite committee on Darfur peacekeeping force decided to establish this site taking into account the presence of Sudan Liberation Movement -Abdel Wahid fighters. The rebel group refuses to join the peace process or to declare a truce.

Last June, the African Union and the United Nations decided to draw down the UNAMID by withdrawing the military personnel by 44% and that of the police component by 30%, the closure of 11 team sites in the first phase and the withdrawal of the military component from another seven team sites in the second phase.

UN agencies estimate that over 300,000 people were killed in the conflict, and over 2.5 million were displaced.

The hybrid mission has been deployed in Darfur since December 2007 with a mandate to stem violence against civilians in western Sudan’s region.

It is the world’s second-largest international peacekeeping force with an annual budget of $1.35 billion and almost 20,000 troops.

