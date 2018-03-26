 
 
 
IGAD ends Machar's confinement but Juba rejects his participation in peace talks

March 28, 2018 (JUBA) - The IGAD countries Monday have decided to end the confinement of the armed opposition leader Riek Machar in South Africa but Juba voiced its objection to his participation in the peace talks, claiming it undermines peace and progress.

JPEG - 14.4 kb
From the left Ethiopia’s FM Workneh Gebeyehu SPLM-IO leader Riek Machar and Sudanese FM Ibrahim Ghandour pose for a picture in Johannesburg on 5 Oct 2017 (ST Photo)

The decision was announced in a statement issued after a meeting of the IGAD Council of Ministers held in Addis Ababa under the Chairmanship of Hirut Zemene, Ethiopian State Minister for Foreign Affairs with the participation of ministers or senior diplomats from the east African bloc countries, including the South Sudanese Minister of Cabinet Affairs Martin Elia Lomuro.

The Council "decides the house arrest of SPLM/IO Leader Dr Riak Machar be lifted as soon as possible, on conditions that ensure he will renounce violence and not obstruct the peace process and he be allowed to relocate to any country outside the region and are not neighboring South Sudan; designated IGAD Ministers will propose and decide a possible location," said a statement the IGAD extended to Sudan Tribune.

The move comes against the will of the South Sudanese government which sought to convince the IGAD leaders and South Africa to keep Machar confined in Pretoria far from the region.

Speaking to Sudan Tribune after the meeting Minister Lomuro criticised the recommendation of the IGAD chief mediator Ismail Wais to end Machar’s confinement, pointing that "The gap between the Transitional government of national and opposition is too wide".

"The release of Dr Riek and his direct participation in the peace talks would frustrate the momentum and confidence being gradually built by the negotiating team,” he further warned.

Observers believe that keeping Machar far from the region would contribute to the fragmentation of the armed opposition group but would not lead to achieving a lasting peace agreement. Many point to the case of Darfur armed groups stressing it should serve as a lesson for the region.

Initially, the decision to keep Machar far from the region was justified by the need to prevent the resumption of hostilities in the country. But the armed clashes continue to take place despite the signing of a second cessation of hostilities last December ahead of the revitalization process.

During a consultative meeting of the IGAD Council Of Ministers, the South Sudanese cabinet affairs minister presented a position paper which calls on the regional support to the government against American activities.

“The Transitional government of national unity calls on IGAD to pay maximum attention to the negative impact of the U.S. policy towards South Sudan, the unilateral imposition of arms embargo and the more recent enlisting of South Sudan economic institutions, on the willingness of the opposition to engage faithfully in the revitalization process”, reads the report seen by Sudan Tribune.

“The Transitional government of national unity strongly believes that the opposition group now thinks the measures the U.S. is taking against the government in Juba makes it set to collapse and therefore see no reason to genuinely negotiate with a government , which they are due to takeover. This point is critical and must not be ignored because it promotes conflict rather than peace,” further said the paper.

(ST)

  • 26 March 23:28, by Malakal county Simon

    Dr Machar is a victim, and iam glad that IGAD finally see that!!

    repondre message

    • 27 March 03:45, by South South

      Malakal county Simon,

      Machar has been a criminal since 1991. He is a criminal, he will live as a criminal and I expect him to die as a criminal.

      repondre message

  • 27 March 00:00, by Eyez

    Elia Lomoro

    Lugitöt lö nguti, dö a ’diöng lö Jienge. Stop running your dirty mouth. You’re a curse to us Pojulu people, and we hope your sins will haunt you and your family with all their children and grandchildren.

    The JCE/Kiir Dinka tukul government is falling fast, like a (rakuba) shed that’s collapsing to the ground.

    IGAD has finally woken up, with the U.S, behind the scenes, of course!

    X.

    repondre message

    • 27 March 03:51, by South South

      Eyez,

      You a little monkey’s eater smell stink like monkey poop. Do not talk about Trum and US, talk about your Pojulu weak man. All monkey poop is all over your body, wicked. Where are your Pojulu fighters to top our government? Weak and sleazy.

      repondre message

  • 27 March 00:37, by Eyez

    The JCE/Kiir Jienge government, with its notorious Dinka-Warap-mafia must go, they’ve used and abused every system/law in the book.

    Does the ilitrate Jienge really think, S. Sudan can be ruled based on majoritism or popularism, rather than leadership?

    Because, in this Digital and big data age, being popular at one time in the bush, doesn’t automatically make you a leader, if you’ve no brains.

    repondre message

  • 27 March 00:51, by Eyez

    The Junta in Juba must face the fact that, Machar will be part of the Peace process, if they like it or not. IGAD can’t afford to keep on appeasing a crumbling government that, is seen as a liability to the region.

    Bytheway, the Trump admin is now pulling the strings behind the scenes, that’s why IGAD is starting to move swiftly, like a belly-dancer.

    Both Kiir and Marcher must go, regardless!

    repondre message

  • 27 March 01:41, by lino

    There you go!!! Nhial statement of yesterday has something to tell!!! IGAD knew at last , it was not Riek Machar the problem; rather than Gen. Kiirdit. The people wanted both ment out, so the country can try something else!!!

    repondre message

    • 27 March 03:55, by South South

      lino,

      I believe you mean to say : "both men out", not "both ment out". You know from your heart we care less about wicked calls for Kiir to step down. You did try the war as a way to achieve that, what happened? You were defeated miserably, but now you are making empty calls for Kiir step down, for what? To give a country to betrayers and traitors?

      repondre message

  • 27 March 03:12, by Theone

    The only person who doesn’t like this deal is riak machar
    He is a hotel and luxury ADDICTED.

    repondre message

  • 27 March 03:22, by One people

    Congratulations to all of us South Sudanese people, now Riek Machar confinement as been ended which mean the war in our country is over. NO MORE WAR. Congratulations to all of us again. Now IGAD had finished with Digging Riek Machar Grave, now is time

    repondre message

    • 27 March 03:43, by South South

      One People,

      Please read the statement from IGAD very well. Riek will be released on two conditions:
      1- Violence to be ceased by him
      2- He will be relocated in a country not neighbor to South Sudan.

      Tow big conditions on the release.

      repondre message

  • 27 March 03:53, by mathet mayen

    witcraft is him anyong mayen is stealing my wife he witched with fire and glass of coffee

    repondre message

Comment on this article



