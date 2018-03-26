His Excellency Salva Kiir Mayardit,

President and Commander-in-Chief,

of the Sudan People’s Liberation Army (SPLA),

Republic of South Sudan, Juba.

Subject: Special appeal to president Kiir to forgive and pardon John Agou Wuoi

Your Excellency, kindly allow me on behalf of my family to congratulate you on this special occasion of the Easter 2018. Easter is a symbol of hope, renewal, new life but above all it is meant for repentance, forgiveness, kindness and mercy. It is a demonstration of God that life is essentially spiritual and timeless.

The Holy Bible in the book of Luke 24:46-47 tells us, “the Christ will suffer and rise from the dead on the third day, and repentance and forgiveness of sins will be preached in his name".

Your Excellency, let me also add my voice to millions of South Sudanese from all walks of life who appreciate you for every effort you have made toward making South Sudan a better country embodied in the spirit of Justice, Liberty and Prosperity. It is not easy as you have faced countless provocations from within and outside South Sudan but you have stood firm and made huge sacrifices for the sake of this country for which you gave up your life at a very young age. I congratulate you Your Excellency.

Recently, you pardoned nine (9) individuals who has been jailed because of corruption case in your office. This pardon is part of your efforts towards national political renewal for which I personally, just like many others, applaud you.

However, my son John Agou Wuoi who had also been implicated in this case did not benefit from the Presidential Pardon that Your Excellency extended to these individuals who included four Kenyans and Yel Luol Koor among others. My son John Agou is sick and he has been referred abroad for further specialized treatment and management that are not possible in South Sudan.

Against this backdrop and in the spirit of forgiveness, repentance and mercy during this Easter, I am writing to appeal to Your Excellency to forgive and pardon my son on medical and humanitarian grounds. I beg and plead with Your Excellency to forgive and pardon my son for mistakes he may have done. As a good Christian, it suffice to say that you are aware of the Biblical story of the Prodigal son in the book of Luke 15:11-32. Treat my son like your Prodigal Son and forgive him for the mistakes that he may have committed against Your Excellency as a person and as President of the Republic of South Sudan.

Treat him like one of your children who may have made mistakes against you as a father for indeed you are the Father of Nation and all the children of the Republic of South Sudan whether good or bad are all your children. Show him mercy, forgiveness and pardon him just like many other South Sudanese that you have forgiven and pardoned because of your kind and forgiving heart.

In conclusion, I pray to the angels above to protect you, may sadness forget you, may goodness surround you and your family and may the Almighty God, the Father of our Lord Jesus Christ always protect and bless you. Happy Easter, Your

Excellency.

Most Respectfully,

John Wuoi Cuit

Father of John Agou Wuoi

Tel: 0956504093