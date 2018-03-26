 
 
 
Home | News    Monday 26 March 2018

Dozens arrested after forceful disarmament in Imatong state

email Email
print Print
pdfSave
separation
increase
decrease
separation
separation

March 22, 2018(JUBA) - 17 youths in South Sudan’s Imatong state were arrested by the army on Wednesday and taken to an undisclosed location after they resisted forceful disarmament in the area, an armed opposition faction (SPLM-IO) official has disclosed.

JPEG - 16.8 kb
The map of Eastern Equatoria state in red

In a statement, the SPLM-IO deputy spokesperson, Lam Paul Gabriel, claimed government forces targeted civilians in Longairo village.

“On 21/03/2018 at about 4:00 am, [government] forces besieged Longairo village to implement their orders, but the civilians resisted resulting a shootout that led to the death of the regime’s commander in charge 1st Lt Ofulla,” reads the statement.

He said some of the government forces, mainly from the division seven battalion, were commanded by the Imatong state governor, Tobiolo Oromo, claims Sudan Tribune could not independently verify.

During the attack civilians lost several items, including looted food.

“This instance of senselessness by the regime towards the civilians in Longairo is not only an act of crime and cowardice, but also a provocation to the SPLA-IO forces within the vicinity of the area to respond aggressively and be blamed for it,” he added.

Lam, however, urged the ceasefire monitoring body to investigate the crisis in Longairo between civilians and the government forces.

(ST)

Comments on the Sudan Tribune website must abide by the following rules. Contravention of these rules will lead to the user losing their Sudan Tribune account with immediate effect.

- No inciting violence
- No inappropriate or offensive language
- No racism, tribalism or sectarianism
- No inappropriate or derogatory remarks
- No deviation from the topic of the article
- No advertising, spamming or links
- No incomprehensible comments

Due to the unprecedented amount of racist and offensive language on the site, Sudan Tribune tries to vet all comments on the site.

There is now also a limit of 400 words per comment. If you want to express yourself in more detail than this allows, please e-mail your comment as an article to comment@sudantribune.com

Kind regards,

The Sudan Tribune editorial team.
  • 26 March 11:19, by Brian Hudson

    Sad news! Often I have to read this on https://www.dragonblogger.com/which-apps-can-make-me-more-productive/ and I always worry about those eastern countries where clashes occur on the basis of religions. Nevertheless, I very much hope that the operation to seize the terrorists will be successful

    repondre message

    • 26 March 14:22, by Kwacha Okonyomoi

      What is IO saying? This criminals hang on the main roads terrorizing travelers yet Lam Gabriel is trying to defend them. These bandits are not IO but thieves. The Government should deal with them.

      repondre message

Comment on this article



GOOGLE POWERED


The following ads are provided by Google. SudanTribune has no authority on it.


s
Sudan Tribune

Promote your Page too

Latest Comments & Analysis


Special Appeal to President Kiir to forgive and pardon John Agou Wuoi 2018-03-26 11:18:23 His Excellency Salva Kiir Mayardit, President and Commander-in-Chief, of the Sudan People's Liberation Army (SPLA), Republic of South Sudan, Juba. Subject: Special appeal to president Kiir to (...)

Open letter to Hon. Ezekiel Lol Gatkuoth 2018-03-25 09:36:12 By Amb. Telar Ring Deng. I write this open letter in response to the most unfortunate incendiary allegations widely circulated by Hon. Ezekiel Lol Gatkuoth and register my utmost disgust and (...)

SPLM wrangling and its impact on December 2013 crisis 2018-03-24 23:43:20 By Hon Arop Madut Arop In this article, I will attempt to answer one basic question as to whether it was political wrangling in the Ruling SPLM party was to blame for the December 15th 20013 (...)


MORE






Latest Press Releases


Appeal for forgiveness and pardon of John Agou Wuoi 2018-03-07 08:28:08 H.E. Salva Kiir Mayardit, President and Commander-in-Chief, of the Sudan People's Liberation Army (SPLA), Republic of South Sudan (RSS), 5th February, 2018. Through: Hon. Michael Makuei Lueth (...)

Petition for release of Agou John Wuoi from prison 2018-02-15 20:45:31 Open letter to South Sudan President Salva Kiir Your Excellency, Kindly please permit me to take this rare opportunity to appreciate you for every effort you have made toward making South Sudan (...)

AUHIP Communiqué on Sudan & SPLM-N talks for cessation of hostilities agreement 2018-02-05 13:04:16 African Union High-Level Implementation Panel for Sudan and South Sudan Joint Statement on Unilateral Ceasefire, Cessation of Hostilities and Completion of Negotiations 1) With the facilitation (...)


MORE
sports society politics military health general finances education environment economy culture

Copyright © 2003-2018 SudanTribune - All rights reserved.