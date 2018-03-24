Sudan rejects accusations of supporting Eritrean opposition group

March 24, 2018 (KHARTOUM)- Sudan Saturday has rejected Eritrean accusations of support to a radical group saying they are just "fabricated and unfounded claims".

Sudanese President Omer Al-Bashir (R) and his Eritrean counterpart Issaias Afeworki attend a welcome ceremony at Khartoum airport on May 8, 2014 (Photo SUNA)

Eritrean information ministry Friday said Sudan and Qatar have established a military training camp for an opposition group led Eritrean Islamist Mohammed Jumma.

Also, Asmara claimed that Doha provided Sudan with three Mig fighters and funding a joined Sudanese Ethiopian force deployed along the border with Sudan.

"The Ministry of Foreign Affairs confirms that the allegations made by the Eritrean Ministry of Information are baseless, and reminds that Kassala is open to all, including the foreign diplomatic missions accredited to Sudan," said a statement issued by the foreign ministry spokesperson Gafar Sumi Tutu.

"The Ministry of Foreign Affairs reaffirms the commitment of the Government of Sudan to pursue a policy of good neighbourliness and non-interference in internal affairs in its relations with neighbouring countries and brotherly and friendly States," he further stressed.

Asamar in the past accused Doha of supporting and advertising Jumma’s activities through Al-Jazeera TV. But this is the first time that speaks of a joint action involving Sudan and Qatar to undermine the regime of President Isaias Afewerki.

Frustrated by the rapprochement between Cairo and Asmara, last January, Khartoum accused the two neighbours of backing unidentified opposition groups. The Sudanese government further closed the border deployed thousands of troops.

The internationally isolated government in Asmara was not happy with the development of a close alliance between its arch-foe Ethiopia and Sudan, but Khartoum blamed Eritrea for refusing its repeated efforts to mediate the conflict and create a regional cooperation area.

"The Ministry reaffirms that Sudan will continue to be an active player in the efforts to achieve security and stability in the region, with the testimony of its neighbours, the United Nations, international and regional partners".

(ST)