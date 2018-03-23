 
 
 
S. Sudan army says repulsed rebel attack on Nasir town

March 22, 2018 (JUBA) - The South Sudanese army (SPLA) on Thursday claimed the armed opposition fighters under the overall leadership of the exiled former first vice president, Riek Machar attacked Nasir town in violation of the signed ceasefire agreement.

Lul Ruai Koang speaks to the press in Addis Abab on May 9, 2014 (AFP Photo)

Army spokesman, Brig. Gen. Lul Koang said Nasir town came under on Wednesday afternoon from three separate directions, but the attackers were repulsed after government forces in the areas used heavy artillery to thwart their attempts to gain control.

The military spokesman did not, however, unveil details of the attack, making it difficult to know whether there casualties from the attack.

Latjor state information Minister, Peter Hoth Tuach separately confirmed Thursday’s attack, saying the town came under attack from the direction of Noor Deng, Ketbeek and Dhuoreding, but were all repulsed without casualties on the government side.

“The rebel of Riek Machar attacked us in Nasir this afternoon (yesterday). The fighting happened around 2:30pm. The attack came from three different directions on the town but they were all repelled and the SPLA forces still pursuing them by using heavy Artilleries”, he said in a statement extended to Sudan Tribune.

The state official called on the regional bloc (IGAD) and peace guarantors to restrain armed opposition fighters from repeatedly violating the ceasefire ahead of forthcoming peace negotiations.

Officials from the country’s armed opposition factions were not immediately available to comment, while Sudan Tribune was unable to establish whether the clashes were continuing or had ceased.

On 16 February, the IGAD-led peace revitalization process was suspended after failure by the parties to reach an agreement over security, constitutional and governance matters. The talks aim at ending five years of civil war in South Sudan.

(ST)

Comments on the Sudan Tribune website must abide by the following rules. Contravention of these rules will lead to the user losing their Sudan Tribune account with immediate effect.

- No inciting violence
- No inappropriate or offensive language
- No racism, tribalism or sectarianism
- No inappropriate or derogatory remarks
- No deviation from the topic of the article
- No advertising, spamming or links
- No incomprehensible comments

Due to the unprecedented amount of racist and offensive language on the site, Sudan Tribune tries to vet all comments on the site.

There is now also a limit of 400 words per comment. If you want to express yourself in more detail than this allows, please e-mail your comment as an article to comment@sudantribune.com

Kind regards,

The Sudan Tribune editorial team.
  • 23 March 06:47, by Kwacha Okonyomoi

    Respect the cease fire pact and give peace a chance. God have mercy on us.

  • 23 March 07:17, by Sunday Junup

    Anyone who knew Nasir would known that this guys are lying. They said three direction Ketbek, Nordeng (crossing river) and Dhuording and gov’ment is pursuing them. In Nasir you would not talk of pursuing but capture of more IO locations if that was true. But what i know so far is that, you wanted to move out from WecYaradiw to Nasir Town but it look difficult to capture it since IO is at Kebek.

  • 23 March 07:19, by Lenin Bull

    These miserable satan/NGUNDAENG deceived rebel movement is not yet tired of war. They are killing innocent Nuer Youths by driving them into the fire to die like strayed dogs when peace is supposed to be next day! What will be the importance of the revitalization of peace if signed over dead rotting bodies of Nuer Youths? I think you reason with your asses rathen than mind IOs.

    • 23 March 07:29, by Malakal county Simon

      The illegitimate government allies forces think they can go any further to gains more territorial while they are in confinement hahah

  • 23 March 07:24, by Games

    I am feeling sorry for those two Nuer Idiots by reporting nonsense news again the freedoms fighters for just to please their masters Dinka. When the SPL-JCE is becoming S. Sudan army for all 64 Tribes?

  • 23 March 07:38, by Midit Mitot

    Lul Ruai, lying will not qualify you to be honest.

