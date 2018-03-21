 
 
 
Home | News    Wednesday 21 March 2018

Sudan signs African free trade agreement

email Email
print Print
pdfSave
separation
increase
decrease
separation
separation

Sudan's Omer al-Bashir attends the swearing-in ceremony of Uganda's President Yoweri Kaguta Museveni in Kampala, Uganda, May 12, 2016. (Reuters/Edward Echwalu=
March 21, 2018 (KHARTOUM) - The Sudanese President Omer al-Bashir on Wednesday was among 44 African leaders who have signed the African Continental Free Trade Area (AfCFTA), an agreement that would lead to the continent being a free trade zone.

During the opening session of the African Union Extraordinary Summit on the AfCFTA in Kigali on Wednesday, 44 countries signed the agreement that officially made the continent an open market for all Africans.

Also, 43 countries signed the Kigali declaration while 27 countries including Sudan signed the protocol of the free movement of people.

The declaration is meant to boost trade between African countries and encourage local beneficiation and manufacturing.

The historic AfCFTA is seen as a move towards deepening African economic integration.

It is noteworthy that al-Bashir and his accompanying delegation had arrived in the Rwandan capital on Tuesday to take part in the extraordinary summit.

The Sudanese delegation included the State Presidential Minister Fadl Abdallah, Foreign Minister Ibrahim Ghandour, Minister Commerce Minister Hatim al-Sir Ali and Director General of the President Office Hatim Hassan Bakhit.

(ST)

Comments on the Sudan Tribune website must abide by the following rules. Contravention of these rules will lead to the user losing their Sudan Tribune account with immediate effect.

- No inciting violence
- No inappropriate or offensive language
- No racism, tribalism or sectarianism
- No inappropriate or derogatory remarks
- No deviation from the topic of the article
- No advertising, spamming or links
- No incomprehensible comments

Due to the unprecedented amount of racist and offensive language on the site, Sudan Tribune tries to vet all comments on the site.

There is now also a limit of 400 words per comment. If you want to express yourself in more detail than this allows, please e-mail your comment as an article to comment@sudantribune.com

Kind regards,

The Sudan Tribune editorial team.

Comment on this article



GOOGLE POWERED


The following ads are provided by Google. SudanTribune has no authority on it.


s
Sudan Tribune

Promote your Page too

Latest Comments & Analysis


Maulana Mayen Wol was acquitted by South Sudan Supreme Court 2018-03-21 21:14:00 By Amb. Gordon Buay I have seen some quarters criticizing the appointment of Maulana Mayen Wol as the undersecretary of the Ministry of Petroleum on the basis of the charges brought against him (...)

President Kiir should extend equal justice recognition to John Agou 2018-03-17 08:35:01 By Deng Kur Deng Dear Mr. President, Is is the quest for equal justice that urges me to write to you today. Our quest didn’t begin with us, but it starts with you. All you have done for your (...)

Applying to the Arab League as the observer is recommendable but wrong time 2018-03-13 11:21:42 By Gatdiet Peter On 5 March 2018, a report from the Egyptian official news agency, MENA has flooded the media and captured a sharp attention of wider South Sudanese people that the Republic of (...)


MORE






Latest Press Releases


Appeal for forgiveness and pardon of John Agou Wuoi 2018-03-07 08:28:08 H.E. Salva Kiir Mayardit, President and Commander-in-Chief, of the Sudan People's Liberation Army (SPLA), Republic of South Sudan (RSS), 5th February, 2018. Through: Hon. Michael Makuei Lueth (...)

Petition for release of Agou John Wuoi from prison 2018-02-15 20:45:31 Open letter to South Sudan President Salva Kiir Your Excellency, Kindly please permit me to take this rare opportunity to appreciate you for every effort you have made toward making South Sudan (...)

AUHIP Communiqué on Sudan & SPLM-N talks for cessation of hostilities agreement 2018-02-05 13:04:16 African Union High-Level Implementation Panel for Sudan and South Sudan Joint Statement on Unilateral Ceasefire, Cessation of Hostilities and Completion of Negotiations 1) With the facilitation (...)


MORE
sports society politics military health general finances education environment economy culture

Copyright © 2003-2018 SudanTribune - All rights reserved.