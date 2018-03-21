 
 
 
Wednesday 21 March 2018

IGAD says “dismayed” by ceasefire violations in S. Sudan

March 20, 2018 (JUBA) - The Intergovernmental Authority on Development (IGAD) Council of Ministers said is it “dismayed” by reports of the continued violations of the cessations of hostilities agreement that continues with impunity in parts of South Sudan.

JPEG - 18.3 kb
The High Level Revitalization Forum (HLRF) at the African Union Hall, Addis Ababa (Getty)

“The failure to comply with the duty to investigate and report the accountability measures taken against perpetrators of violations of the COHA [Cessations of Hostilities Agreement] can be considered as non-compliance to Article 13 of the COHA,” IGAD said Tuesday.

The IGAD Council of Ministers also recalled a 25 January statement, in which it called on South Sudan government and the armed opposition faction (SPLM-IO) to undertake the necessary investigation and ensure accountability of the ceasefire violators.

The Council, in the statement, recalled its earlier demand on the parties to provide information of the responsible individual(s)/groups(s) to Ceasefire Transition Monitoring Mechanism (CTSAMM) within a month from the time the statement was issued.

“However, the council notes with regrets that no party has submitted its report to CTSAMM as of the issuance of this statement,” it stated.

The Council, however, called on all the parties to the conflict to fully observe their obligation under the cessation of hostilities agreement and further expressed its firm determination to take appropriate actions on the non-compliance to its statement issued in 25 January.

Last week, the SPLM-IO led by the former First Vice President, Riek Machar accused the Juba government army of breaching the ceasefire and killing one of their combatants in Yei River state, an accusation denied by the latter.

The warring parties involved in the South Sudanese conflict signed a cessation of hostilities agreement on 21 December 2017, but often trade accusations of repeated violations of the truce they both committed themselves to.

(ST)

