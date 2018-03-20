 
 
 
Home | News    Tuesday 20 March 2018

South Sudan suspends Vivacell telecom operations

email Email
print Print
pdfSave
separation
increase
decrease
separation
separation

March 20, 2018 (JUBA) – South Sudan’s National Communication Authority (NCA) has suspended the operations of Vivacell, one of the largest telecommunication companies in the country.

“The National Communication Authority would like to inform the public that the operations of Vivacell mobile network operator has been suspended, effective from 20th March, 2018, due to directives of the minister of information, communication technology and postal service”, NCA’s Director General Lado Wani Kenyi said in a letter.

The decision to suspend Vivacell, it further stated, followed directives from the minister of information who directed implementation of his directive, but which will only come into effect for the local clients after one week and “immediately” for international communication.

“However, due to the inconvenience the suspension might cause to the customers, NCA has given Vivacell a period of one (1) week to suspend all operations,” read the 20 March letter.

“But international traffic is immediately suspended, the letter added.

The decision to suspend Vivacell, sources told Sudan Tribune, is linked to its failure to pay taxes and continued using license obtained from Sudan.

The government, according to Kenyi, instead preferred the use of international gateway policy managed by the information ministry.

Vivacel, owned by the Lebanon-based Fattouch Investment Group, launched its Global System for Mobile communication (GSM) network in February 2009.

By early 2011, the company said it had achieved network coverage in all South Sudan’s 10 state capitals, and along main roads from Juba to Yei and Bor.

Apart from Vivacell, however, South Sudan has two other mobile phone operators, MTN and Zain, with reportedly less than 4 million subscribers.

(ST)

Comments on the Sudan Tribune website must abide by the following rules. Contravention of these rules will lead to the user losing their Sudan Tribune account with immediate effect.

- No inciting violence
- No inappropriate or offensive language
- No racism, tribalism or sectarianism
- No inappropriate or derogatory remarks
- No deviation from the topic of the article
- No advertising, spamming or links
- No incomprehensible comments

Due to the unprecedented amount of racist and offensive language on the site, Sudan Tribune tries to vet all comments on the site.

There is now also a limit of 400 words per comment. If you want to express yourself in more detail than this allows, please e-mail your comment as an article to comment@sudantribune.com

Kind regards,

The Sudan Tribune editorial team.
  • 20 March 19:24, by Kush Natives

    Woow,that must be a big joke! Vivacell is still using North Sudan license since 14 years ago, they must pay a heavy sum of South Sudanese £945.9 millions in order for vivacell to be reinstated. There’s no way! All the business departments MUST be inspected from Fisher to hunters, our wild life now moved to DRC, especially monkeys.

    repondre message

Comment on this article



GOOGLE POWERED


The following ads are provided by Google. SudanTribune has no authority on it.


s
Sudan Tribune

Promote your Page too

Latest Comments & Analysis


President Kiir should extend equal justice recognition to John Agou 2018-03-17 08:35:01 By Deng Kur Deng Dear Mr. President, Is is the quest for equal justice that urges me to write to you today. Our quest didn’t begin with us, but it starts with you. All you have done for your (...)

Applying to the Arab League as the observer is recommendable but wrong time 2018-03-13 11:21:42 By Gatdiet Peter On 5 March 2018, a report from the Egyptian official news agency, MENA has flooded the media and captured a sharp attention of wider South Sudanese people that the Republic of (...)

Africa and UK Brexit 2018-03-10 22:34:34 By Ambassador Dhano Obongo Brexit is the media usage for Britain exiting the European Union (EU). After four decades of membership, last year England voted to quit the EU. Trade impacts will (...)


MORE






Latest Press Releases


Appeal for forgiveness and pardon of John Agou Wuoi 2018-03-07 08:28:08 H.E. Salva Kiir Mayardit, President and Commander-in-Chief, of the Sudan People's Liberation Army (SPLA), Republic of South Sudan (RSS), 5th February, 2018. Through: Hon. Michael Makuei Lueth (...)

Petition for release of Agou John Wuoi from prison 2018-02-15 20:45:31 Open letter to South Sudan President Salva Kiir Your Excellency, Kindly please permit me to take this rare opportunity to appreciate you for every effort you have made toward making South Sudan (...)

AUHIP Communiqué on Sudan & SPLM-N talks for cessation of hostilities agreement 2018-02-05 13:04:16 African Union High-Level Implementation Panel for Sudan and South Sudan Joint Statement on Unilateral Ceasefire, Cessation of Hostilities and Completion of Negotiations 1) With the facilitation (...)


MORE
sports society politics military health general finances education environment economy culture

Copyright © 2003-2018 SudanTribune - All rights reserved.