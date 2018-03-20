Sudanese government renews commitment to African roadmap



March 19, 2018 (KHARTOUM) - Reacting to the accusation by the opposition groups that it relinquished the roadmap agreement, the Sudanese government has stressed its adherence and commitment to implement the framework deal.

The government and the opposition Sudan Call alliance including the political forces and the armed movements signed in March and August 2016 the Roadmap Agreement brokered by the African Union High-Level Implementation Panel (AUHIP) including several steps towards their participation in a national constitutional process inside Sudan.

However, the parties failed to sign a cessation of hostilities and humanitarian agreements that are seen crucial before to move forward in the roadmap implementation process.

Following a five-day meeting in Paris this month, the Sudan Call accused the government of repudiating the roadmap by holding a dialogue without the participation of the opposition.

The alliance also reviewed the roadmap and called for holding an inclusive dialogue, saying it has sent an official letter to the AUHIP containing a detailed position on the agreement on the bases of the United Nations-African Union resolutions.

The member of the government delegation to the Two Areas talks Abdel-Rahman Abu Median denied the Sudan Call accusation, saying the government took the initiative and signed the roadmap without hesitation.

He told the semi-official Sudan Media Center (SMC) that the Sudan People’s Liberation Movement/North (SPLM-N), which is the major armed group in the Sudan Call, sought to not implement the roadmap.

“The government position towards the roadmap is fixed while the SPLM-N doesn’t have a fixed stance,” he said

Abu Median underlined his government keenness to engage in talks to achieve peace and stability in the Two Areas, saying they are committed to the terms of references of the peace talks including the roadmap, the framework agreement, the U.S. initiative for the delivery of humanitarian assistance and the detailed draft on security arrangements.

The Sudanese army has been fighting SPLM-N rebels in South Kordofan and Blue Nile states, also known as the Two Areas since 2011 and the armed movements in Darfur since 2003.

