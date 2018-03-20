Mixed reactions as Kiir appoints ex-aide accused of graft

March 19, 2018 (JUBA) – South Sudan President, Salva Kiir on Monday appointed Mayen Wol Jong, his former chief administrator initially implicated on a corruption scandal, as the new undersecretary in the petroleum and mining ministry.

South Sudanese president Salva Kiir (AFP)

The president’s decree was announced on the state-owned television (SSBC).

Wol was among six of the 16 people acquitted by the High Court last year, after being convicted for allegedly stealing millions of dollars from the president’s office.

The circumstances under which Wol was released, however, remained unclear.

But, while high court found Wol not guilty of criminal responsibility in its ruling last year, sections of the public criticized his new appointment by the president.

In a Facebook post, August Mayai said “Mayen Wol as a new chief of petroleum is a terrible case of public expectation management”.

On his part, however, one Reuben Garang wrote, “One thing that South Sudan politicians do not fear is public. And public is toothless as long there no independent judiciary and free and fair election.

Martin Matueny said “Yeah, we trust our President and he must trust all of us to promote justice, liberty and prosperity in South Sudan”.

He added, “We don’t care about history because history will prevent us from achieving our individual’s goals. We must repeat the history by recycling or ignoring it for better progress. South Sudan is the land of opportunity for all including thieves, rebels, gangsters, criminals, nepotism, tribalism practices, etc, to achieve their potentials”.

Atok D. Baguoot said the president’s decision was long overdue.

“What do you expect, to him, there wasn’t anything wrong in the first place. He was removed just for PR [public relations] purpose, otherwise, neither was it willful nor done in the bottom of his heart.”

Meanwhile Kiir, in a separate decree, appointed Biel Jok Thiik as undersecretary in the finance ministry, replacing Agak Achuil Lual who is the new undersecretary in the trade and industry ministry.

