South Sudan minimises absence of foreign minister

March 18, 2018 (JUBA) - South Sudanese officials have downplayed the five-weeks absence of Foreign Minister Deng Alor from Juba, claiming the ministry continues to run its activities normally.

JPEG - 33.7 kb
Deng Alor Kuol (Photo Reuters/Lucas Jackson)

Appointed in January 2016 as representative of the Former Detainees group in the national unity government in line with the peace agreement of 2015, Alor has been criticised for his criticism to the poor implementation of the signed peace agreement and continuation of the war.

Last February, Presidential Adviser on Decentralization and Intergovernmental Linkage Tor Deng Mawien deplored that the peace agreement does not enable President Salva Kiir to relieve Deng Alor saying that instead of defending the government political options and orientation he is still acting as a political opponent.

Speaking to Sudan Tribune on Sunday, Mawien said that there was no vacuum created by the absence of the minister of foreign affairs and international cooperation.

"There is no problem. No vacuum has been created by the absence of Deng Alor. The ministry of foreign affairs and international cooperation is running its activities normally. The absence of an individual does not translate to the absence of the institution," he said.

"It is Deng Alor who is absent. The institution is intact. There is undersecretary and are the relevant departments to carry on with their routine activities. When there is something beyond them, there is a presidential envoy on diplomatic and there is the president who is the chief diplomat. So nothing has been affected by the absence of Deng Alor,” he added.

The presidential aide claimed that the absence of foreign minister was a political strategy by the SPLM - Former Detainees group to portray the government as not interested in peace if the minister is removed from service.

The minister is reportedly is nowadays in Nairobi preparing with the other leaders of his groups for the resumption of the revitalization process which among others will discuss the security arrangement and power-sharing issues.

Undersecretary at the ministry of foreign affairs Baak Valentino Wol said separately that the ministry was running normally.

He said they did not experience any difficult despite the absence of the foreign minister.

"There is no problem. We are working normally. The absence of foreign minister has no effect”, said Wol.

The foreign minister has not returned to the country since he went to Addis Ababa, Ethiopia, to participate in the second phase of the revitalization forum.

(ST)

  • 19 March 07:54, by Midit Mitot

    Deng Alor stand was so clear forks, He will not come back to your foolish government.

    repondre message

  • 19 March 08:13, by Lenin Bull

    All sons and daughters of South Sudan should tirelessly toil for peace in their only homeland under the sun. Working for failure of government or blocking former detainees and SPLA-IO so that they don’t come back home are all sinful strategies. Me and my beloved family are praying for peace and working for peace. Period.

    repondre message

  • 19 March 08:20, by Lenin Bull

    " There is no instance of a nation benefitting from prolonged warfare. War must be quick, short, and brief if cannot be avoided from the start." Sun Tzu. Are we not seeing the negative impacts of prolonged warfare now in South Sudan? How is our economy now? South Sudanese people have stopped being productive in villages, some ran to POCs, and refugee camps, roads are all blocked, etc.

    repondre message

    • 19 March 08:30, by Koryom2

      Mr. Lenin Bull,
      What do you think the traitors like Deng Alor, Rebecca Nyandeng, Pagan Amuom, Majak Agoot, Thomas Cirillo, Riek Machar, Lam Akol & some of their other traitors will bring to our country? Nothing, absolutely nothing. In fact the traitors would want to bring the evil white Americans, English people, their evil juus, their UN, their NGOs & some of their of creepy allies>>>>

      repondre message

      • 19 March 08:36, by Koryom2

        in between. Something that is not going to happen under the sun. We are here here Mr. Lenin Bull. We are not not going to live with the evil white Americans, English people, their evil juus, the so-called *ethiopia*, Kenya, North Sudan & their so-called UN, their NGOs & some of their creepy allies in between criminals in between in our country & against our people>>>>

        repondre message

        • 19 March 09:19, by Sunday Junup

          Kuch, Rommen (Koyom2)
          Please contribute something new. we are tired of your multiplication of the same word. That is why i did not participate in some articles

          repondre message

  • 19 March 08:26, by Lenin Bull

    How long should these negative trends continue? It is only political nincompoops whether in SPLA-IO, former detainees, or government who will ignore the current negatives symptoms of prolonged warfare on South Sudan( 1821 - 1955, 1955- 1972, 1983 - 2005, 2013 up to date). All these wars have reduced South Sudanese people to this current ugly stage we are in ( poor, illiterate, primitive,etc).

    repondre message

    • 19 March 09:38, by Koryom2

      Mr. Lenin Bull,
      We are back chap. Don’t worry if you are in these areas. The Dinkas/Monyjieng of the Sudan are back. The US, the UK, their UN, their evil juus, their NGOs, and some of their creepy allies in the so-called ethiopia, North Sudan & Kenya are the ones being used by their evils (the US. North Sudan & Kenya). Mr Lenin Bull, there is no war here in our country, but the evil>>>

      repondre message

      • 19 March 09:45, by Koryom2

        corporate America, the UK, their UN, their sleazy NGOs, their so-called ethiopia, Kenya, North Sudan and some other foolish countries here in our region that think. Their white evil white Americans, English people, their UN, their sleazy NGOs, their evil juus, ethiopians or Kenyans were our allies must take their rubbish away from bullsh*t being sold around in the hotels, brothels & bars>>>

        repondre message

        • 19 March 09:53, by Koryom2

          of Adis Ababa, Nairobi or Khartoum. We are not going live side by side with the *white Americans, English people, their evil juus, their cloned so-called arabs of North Sudan, their Arabs of Arabia, the Bantus of Kenya, South Africa, Tanzania and Nigeria. We want the Nigerian, *Olusegon Obanjo* report about the killing of the Nuer people in Juba>>>>>

          repondre message

          • 19 March 10:02, by Koryom2

            for all l care, no Nuers were targeted by the government of South Sudan on the 15/12/2013. They made an outrageous coup to take over power with the help of the UN, their NGOs, their evil juus mercenaries, white South African mercenaries---one of them is here, he has been caught red red-handed, Mr. Endly>>>

            repondre message

