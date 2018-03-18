Minister orders Wau state residents to evacuate railway site

March 16, 2018 (WAU) – The minister for infrastructure and rural development in Wau state has issued preliminary early warning ordering civilians residing next to the railway site to immediately evacuate in the wake of resumption of work on the project.

Railway train arrives in Wau, March 2010

Mario Nyibang John said an order was issued on 23 January, 2018 in which residents were asked to leave the site within two weeks, but those in the area are yet to respond to government’s decision.

“People should not keep silent on the order; they have to comply to avoid any further inconveniences. They will be any possible action if the order is not responded by the residents,” the minister warned.

The area being occupied, he said, belongs to the railway administration.

The minister also appealed to the citizens to cooperate with the government and that those affected will be given land to reside in.

Early this year, the chairman of the South Sudan business community, Ayii Duong said the railway line linking North and South Sudan, which closed five years ago, would soon resume normal business operation.

(ST)