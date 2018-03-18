EU donates 8m Euros to UNICEF South Sudan

March 17, 2018 (JUBA) – The European Union (EU) has donated 8 million Euros (about $10 million) for the thousands of children facing life-threatening conditions as a result of the conflict in South Sudan.

UNICEF says children continue experience extreme suffering as a result of conflict in South Sudan and remain vulnerable to disease outbreaks (Photo: F. Noy/UNHCR)

The funding, it stated, has been used to provide psychosocial support, life-saving vaccines as well as nutritional supplements.

In the area of nutrition, the ECHO funding has reportedly enabled over 160,000 children be treated for severe acute malnutrition.

“We are very grateful for the continued support of the European Union, who remain one of our most crucial partners in responding to the ongoing humanitarian crisis,” said Mahimbo Mdoe, UNICEF’s Representative in South Sudan.

“With these funds, we have been able to assist some of the most vulnerable children in the country, enabling them to lead healthier and more fulfilling lives,” added the official.

Last year, with the support of the EU and other key donors, UNICEF and partners were reportedly able to immunize over 1.8 million children against measles, provide nearly 300,000 children with psychosocial support and admitted 206,000 children suffering from severe acute malnutrition into therapeutic feeding programmes.

Since 1992, the European Commission has partnered with UNICEF to reach populations affected by emergencies with life-saving aid.

(ST)