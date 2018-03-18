 
 
 
Home | News    Sunday 18 March 2018

EU donates 8m Euros to UNICEF South Sudan

email Email
print Print
pdfSave
separation
increase
decrease
separation
separation

March 17, 2018 (JUBA) – The European Union (EU) has donated 8 million Euros (about $10 million) for the thousands of children facing life-threatening conditions as a result of the conflict in South Sudan.

JPEG - 94.4 kb
UNICEF says children continue experience extreme suffering as a result of conflict in South Sudan and remain vulnerable to disease outbreaks (Photo: F. Noy/UNHCR)

The funding, it stated, has been used to provide psychosocial support, life-saving vaccines as well as nutritional supplements.

In the area of nutrition, the ECHO funding has reportedly enabled over 160,000 children be treated for severe acute malnutrition.

“We are very grateful for the continued support of the European Union, who remain one of our most crucial partners in responding to the ongoing humanitarian crisis,” said Mahimbo Mdoe, UNICEF’s Representative in South Sudan.

“With these funds, we have been able to assist some of the most vulnerable children in the country, enabling them to lead healthier and more fulfilling lives,” added the official.

Last year, with the support of the EU and other key donors, UNICEF and partners were reportedly able to immunize over 1.8 million children against measles, provide nearly 300,000 children with psychosocial support and admitted 206,000 children suffering from severe acute malnutrition into therapeutic feeding programmes.

Since 1992, the European Commission has partnered with UNICEF to reach populations affected by emergencies with life-saving aid.

(ST)

Comments on the Sudan Tribune website must abide by the following rules. Contravention of these rules will lead to the user losing their Sudan Tribune account with immediate effect.

- No inciting violence
- No inappropriate or offensive language
- No racism, tribalism or sectarianism
- No inappropriate or derogatory remarks
- No deviation from the topic of the article
- No advertising, spamming or links
- No incomprehensible comments

Due to the unprecedented amount of racist and offensive language on the site, Sudan Tribune tries to vet all comments on the site.

There is now also a limit of 400 words per comment. If you want to express yourself in more detail than this allows, please e-mail your comment as an article to comment@sudantribune.com

Kind regards,

The Sudan Tribune editorial team.

Comment on this article



GOOGLE POWERED


The following ads are provided by Google. SudanTribune has no authority on it.


s
Sudan Tribune

Promote your Page too

Latest Comments & Analysis


President Kiir should extend equal justice recognition to John Agou 2018-03-17 08:35:01 By Deng Kur Deng Dear Mr. President, Is is the quest for equal justice that urges me to write to you today. Our quest didn’t begin with us, but it starts with you. All you have done for your (...)

Applying to the Arab League as the observer is recommendable but wrong time 2018-03-13 11:21:42 By Gatdiet Peter On 5 March 2018, a report from the Egyptian official news agency, MENA has flooded the media and captured a sharp attention of wider South Sudanese people that the Republic of (...)

Africa and UK Brexit 2018-03-10 22:34:34 By Ambassador Dhano Obongo Brexit is the media usage for Britain exiting the European Union (EU). After four decades of membership, last year England voted to quit the EU. Trade impacts will (...)


MORE






Latest Press Releases


Appeal for forgiveness and pardon of John Agou Wuoi 2018-03-07 08:28:08 H.E. Salva Kiir Mayardit, President and Commander-in-Chief, of the Sudan People's Liberation Army (SPLA), Republic of South Sudan (RSS), 5th February, 2018. Through: Hon. Michael Makuei Lueth (...)

Petition for release of Agou John Wuoi from prison 2018-02-15 20:45:31 Open letter to South Sudan President Salva Kiir Your Excellency, Kindly please permit me to take this rare opportunity to appreciate you for every effort you have made toward making South Sudan (...)

AUHIP Communiqué on Sudan & SPLM-N talks for cessation of hostilities agreement 2018-02-05 13:04:16 African Union High-Level Implementation Panel for Sudan and South Sudan Joint Statement on Unilateral Ceasefire, Cessation of Hostilities and Completion of Negotiations 1) With the facilitation (...)


MORE
sports society politics military health general finances education environment economy culture

Copyright © 2003-2018 SudanTribune - All rights reserved.