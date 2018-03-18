Sudanese opposition reiterates calls for genuine inclusive dialogue



March 17, 2018 (PARIS) - The opposition umbrella Sudan Call Saturday has accused the government of reneging on the Roadmap Agreement signed in 2016 and renewed its rejection of the government-led national dialogue process.

The alliance, which gathers political and armed opposition groups, met in Paris from 13-to 17 March to discuss a joint position on the African Union-brokered roadmap and chose the National Umma Party (NUP) leader Sadiq al-Mahdi as the chairman.

According to a joint statement released at the end of the 4-day meeting, the opposition groups discussed the roadmap agreement and agreed that its importance lies in the fact that "it is the only document signed between the parties to the conflict in Sudan with the support of the regional and international community" which cosigned it as witnesses.

"But the Sudanese regime shunned all its commitments, as it used to disavow pacts and promises."

The Roadmap agreement was brokered by the African Union High-Level Implementation Panel (AUHIP) between the government and a number of political and armed opposition groups providing to stop the war and hold an inclusive dialogue between the warring parties.

The opposition statement stressed that the roadmap was based on the African Union Peace Security Council resolutions 456 and 539, which call to implement confidence-building measures including stopping the war and ensuring freedoms to create a suitable atmosphere before the process.

"The Sudan Call forces have confirmed they have no truck with the (regime-led) dialogue or the implementation of its outputs," emphasized the statement, adding they seek an equal political process to achieve a just peace, democracy and citizenship without discrimination.

The Sudanese government proposes that the opposition groups directly join the constitutional process, based on the outcome of the government-led dialogue process, after the signing of peace agreements on Darfur and the Two Areas.

Malik Agar the leader of one of the SPLM-N factions told Sudan Tribune that they sent a letter to the African Union mediation including a detailed position on the roadmap. He said they are now ready to meet the mediation and they expect an invitation at any time.

Last January, the opposition groups declined to attend a consultation meeting with the mediation to denounce the arrest of opposition leaders inside the country after a series of protest against the rising prices in the country.

The meeting was attended by Sarah Nugdalla who was among the few opposition leaders to come to the meeting directly from Khartoum. Also, the SPLM-N al-Hilu didn’t take part in the opposition gathering.

MAHDI CHOSEN AS CHAIRMAN

The meeting unanimously elected Sadiq al-Mahdi as the Chairman of the Sudan Call Leadership Council.

"His task is to supervise, plan and manage the work of the Sudan Call and its representation in the various forums," said the statement.

Minni Minnawi, Sudan Liberation Movement leader, has been selected as the secretary-general and he should be assisted by two deputies. The leaders of the other groups, including Agar, Justice and Equality Movement leader Gibril Ibrahim and Omer al-Digair of the Sudanese Congress Party are members of the leadership body.

(ST)