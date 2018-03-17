 
 
 
Russia to start construction of nuclear power station in Sudan next year: minister

A four-reactor nuclear power plant in Bugey France (nuclear-energy.net photo)
March 17, 2018 (KHARTOUM) - Sudan and Russia on Friday have signed in Moscow an agreement to embark on the building of a nuclear plant for peaceful purposes in Sudan in the middle of 2019.

Sudan’s Minister of Water Resources and Electricity Muataz Musa said the agreement would allow for the construction of infrastructure of the peaceful nuclear power and training of Sudanese cadres in this field.

Musa, who is currently visiting Russia, added the joint Sudanese-Russian team has developed a detailed programme to build the nuclear plant, saying the first station would be built in the first half of next year.

He pointed out that his visit to Moscow was an opportunity to learn about Russia’s nuclear capabilities, saying he visited the nuclear plant at Leningrad.

Last December, the Russian State Corporation for Atomic Energy (Rosatom) said it signed an agreement to build the first nuclear power plant to produce electricity in Sudan.

In November 2017, Musa said the construction of the nuclear plant will take a year and a half after the signing of the contract, pointing the project is part of a government plan to generate more than 5000 megawatts by 2020.

Also, earlier this month Musa said Russia has agreed to supply Sudan with a small- capacity floating nuclear plant to produce electricity.

Since several years, Sudan announced it had plans to build a four-reactor nuclear power plant to fill the gap in power generation by 2030.

(ST)

  • 18 March 02:48, by Mayendit

    Omar al Bashir will leave North Sudan with many problems in years, some of the conflicts will never be resolved until the people will decided themselves. Go ahead making that constructed for unclear Power station but I belief strongly that, the North Sudan would faces some consequences just what happen in Libya and Iraq this is my view and I am positive on that.North Sudan spent times on wars.

