Sudan calls to support anti-terrorism efforts in Sahel region

Joint Sudanese-Chadian border patrol forces in trucks (ST fIle photo)

March 16, 2018 (KHARTOUM) - Sudan’s Foreign Minister Ibrahim Ghandour has called on the international community to support efforts of the countries of the Sahel Region to fighting against extremism and terrorism.

Ghanour’s call came during the 6th meeting of the Ministerial Coordination Platform for Sahel Strategies which was held in the Chadian capital, Ndjamena on Thursday.

Spokesperson of Sudan’s Foreign Ministry Ga’afar Koko said Ghandour briefed the meeting on Sudan’s anti-terrorism efforts.

He pointed out that the meeting discussed the UN role in supporting the Sahel countries in fighting against terrorism and establishing security in the region.

According to Koko, Ghandour laid out the impact of the Libyan crisis on the Sahel countries and Sudan in particular, stressing the need that the international community meets its commitment to support the programmes and strategies of the Sahel countries.

Sudan’s top diplomat also presented to the meeting the experience of the joint Sudanese-Chadian border force.

In 2014, the countries of the region established a Group of Five for the Sahel, which aimed to address the threats to peace and security and development.

It also established the Ministerial Coordination Platform for the Sahel Strategies to discuss common priorities under a rotating chairmanship. That platform, which included three United Nations interagency working groups on governance, security and resilience, aimed to ensure a coordinated and coherent response to the challenges facing the region.

(ST)

s
